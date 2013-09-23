More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Romelu Lukaku speaks 6 languages and watches every Premier League match

2 Comments
By Mike PrindivilleSep 23, 2013, 10:34 AM EDT

When one thinks of the traits that make Romelu Lukaku one of the most predatory strikers in the Premier League a number of items come to mind.

Speed, power, aerial prowess and clinical technique in front of goal, to name a few.

In a recent interview with the Metro, however, Lukaku has revealed another side to his game that few know about, off-the-pitch diligence.

“It’s true that I watch every single game in the league – 90 minutes,” Lukaku said. “After training I go home and record every game. I have a satellite and I just watch the games.”

For Lukaku, the time consumption in watching every match is not something that bothers him. “I take my time to study and to learn other strikers’ movements and to learn about other defenders. I take my time.”

Given Lukaku’s background, his industrious nature should not come as a surprise. At the tender age of 20, the Antwerp born striker is already fluent in six languages – Portuguese, Spanish, French, Dutch, English, as well as a native tongue from Ghana.

The goal of his hard-work is simple. “Really I want to be one of the best in this league so you can only learn from the best by watching the best. My aim is to go down as one of the greatest. That’s why I’m at Everton. I’m here to help the team, the team is here to help me.”

Lukaku made his debut for Everton, where he is on season-long loan from Chelsea, this past weekend in the 3-2 victory over West Ham. Coming on as a second half substitute, the Belgian international changed the match for the Toffees with stunning hold up play, patience and skill.

His hard work paid off in the 85th minute when he latched on to a Kevin Mirallas cross to nod home the match-winner.

Bayern denies report Kimmich to leave, takes legal action

Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressMay 16, 2017, 3:43 PM EDT

MUNICH (AP) Bayern Munich is taking legal action against a Stuttgart newspaper for reporting that midfielder Joshua Kimmich is to leave the club at the end of the season.

Bayern says on its website that it is taking the action against the Stuttgarter Zeitung newspaper for what chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge calls “a monstrous fallacy.”

[ MORE: Danny Rose’s exploratory surgery ]

Rummenigge says, “This story lacks any foundation. Joshua Kimmich has a contract with Bayern until 2020 and will definitely play for Bayern next season.”

Kimmich, a 22-year-old versatile midfielder who has made 13 appearances for Germany, is reportedly unhappy he did not feature as much this season under coach Carlo Ancelotti as he did under predecessor Pep Guardiola.

Kicker magazine reports that Spanish sides Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, as well as Manchester clubs United and City, are interested.

STREAM LIVE: Top 4 chasing Arsenal, Man City both in action

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 16, 2017, 2:20 PM EDT

The race is still on.

[ LIVE: Stream every PL game live

Two top four chasing teams play in the Premier League on Tuesday as both Manchester City and Arsenal have home games against teams they are expected to beat quite comfortably.

We all know it doesn’t always work out like that in the PL…

Man City host West Bromwich Albion at the Etihad Stadium, while Arsenal welcome already-relegated Sunderland to the Emirates Stadium with the surging Gunners (four wins in their last five) just three points behind fourth-place City.

If City (or Liverpool) slip up in the final days of the season, two wins for Arsenal would secure a top four finish for the 21st consecutive season. Arsene Wenger‘s men have to take care of their own business first though.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score

Below are the stream links for both games, while we will have reaction, analysis and more from the action right here on ProSoccerTalk.

Tuesday’s Premier League schedule
Arsenal vs. Sunderland – 2:45 p.m. ET – STREAM
Manchester City vs. West Brom – 3 p.m. ET – STREAM

Real Madrid done rotating players as it goes for Spanish title

Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressMay 16, 2017, 1:45 PM EDT

MADRID (AP) There is no more rest for Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates.

[ MORE: James to Man United? ]

Zinedine Zidane is done rotating his squad and will use Ronaldo and the rest of the regular starters when Madrid plays at Celta Vigo with a chance to regain the Spanish league lead and move into position to clinch its first title in five years.

A win or a draw in the match postponed from February because of bad weather will move Madrid past Barcelona into first place going into the weekend’s final round of matches. Both teams have 87 points, but the Catalan club leads on the head-to-head tiebreaker. Madrid plays at mid-table Malaga on Sunday, while Barcelona finishes its season against eighth-place Eibar on the same day.

“We are prepared,” Zidane said Tuesday. “We have two matches to play, two finals, and then it’s all over in the league. Everybody is doing very well physically and wishing that the game starts as soon as possible. We are thinking positively and we will give everything we have.”

[ MORE: First-ever Manchester Derby overseas to be in Houston ]

Zidane had been rotating the squad the last few months as Madrid also played the decisive stages of the Champions League. Its latest game in the European competition was against Atletico Madrid in the semifinals last week, when it advanced to the final on June 3.

Zidane kept regular starters such as Karim Benzema, Casemiro and Luka Modric out of the starting lineup against Sevilla on Sunday, when Madrid won 4-1. Ronaldo was in that match, scoring two goals, and he is also going to play on Wednesday in Vigo. The star forward hadn’t played in an away match for Madrid since March, against Athletic Bilbao. He was rested in the team’s following four away matches in the league.

“Cristiano will be with us,” Zidane said.

The game against Celta was originally scheduled to be played on Feb. 5 but was postponed because heavy winds damaged the roof of the Balaidos Stadium, making it unsafe for players and spectators. Vigo authorities at the time accused Madrid of improperly pressuring to play the game despite the security concerns, and the club had to officially respond by saying that it would never want to put the fans’ safety at risk.

Madrid wanted to avoid playing Celta so late in the season. There were no other dates to play the match because Celta was participating in the Europa League and Madrid in the Champions League.

Celta, which made it to the semifinals of the Europa League, eliminated Madrid in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey after winning 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium and drawing 2-2 at the Balaidos in January. The team is currently 13th in the Spanish league standings.

“It will be a difficult game because Celta has a good team. It’s going to be complicated, just like it was against Sevilla and like it will be against Malaga,” Zidane said. “I expect to face the same Celta team as always.”

Madrid hasn’t won the league since 2012 and is trying to avoid its longest title drought since 1981-85. It’s longest winless streak since then was when Barcelona won four in a row from 1991-94.

Barcelona is trying to win the league title for the third straight time.

Follow Tales Azzoni on http://twitter.com/tazzoni

Tottenham’s Danny Rose undergoes knee surgery

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 16, 2017, 1:02 PM EDT

Tottenham Hotspur is likely to be without Danny Rose for the start of next season.

[ MORE: London clubs dominating PL ]

The England left back, 26, has been missing for Spurs since Jan. 31 and after initially making a comeback to training, he has now had exploratory surgery on his left knee and will spend the summer months recovering.

Spurs confirmed Rose’s surgery in a statement.

“We can confirm that Danny Rose has undergone exploratory surgery on his left knee today. He recently returned to training; however, the problem has not resolved fully, therefore a decision has been made to proceed to surgery. He will now return to action next season.”

It is being reported that Rose’s operation to clear up any lingering issues with his medial ligament will likely keep him out of most of Spurs’ preseason trip to the U.S. and he may well miss the start of next season.

This is a blow for Spurs but it has to be said that Welsh international Ben Davies has stepped up admirably in his absence.

However, Rose’s pace and power in either a full back or wing back role has been a huge reason for Spurs’ continued progress over the past two seasons. The England international had reportedly been attracting interest from both Manchester City and Manchester United and it is easy to understand why.

Now, though, his full focus will be on getting fit and back on the pitch as soon as possible.