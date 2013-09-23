Romelu Lukaku speaks 6 languages and watches every Premier League match

When one thinks of the traits that make Romelu Lukaku one of the most predatory strikers in the Premier League a number of items come to mind.
Speed, power, aerial prowess and clinical technique in front of goal, to name a few.
In a recent interview with the Metro, however, Lukaku has revealed another side to his game that few know about, off-the-pitch diligence.
“It’s true that I watch every single game in the league – 90 minutes,” Lukaku said. “After training I go home and record every game. I have a satellite and I just watch the games.”
For Lukaku, the time consumption in watching every match is not something that bothers him. “I take my time to study and to learn other strikers’ movements and to learn about other defenders. I take my time.”
Given Lukaku’s background, his industrious nature should not come as a surprise. At the tender age of 20, the Antwerp born striker is already fluent in six languages – Portuguese, Spanish, French, Dutch, English, as well as a native tongue from Ghana.
The goal of his hard-work is simple. “Really I want to be one of the best in this league so you can only learn from the best by watching the best. My aim is to go down as one of the greatest. That’s why I’m at Everton. I’m here to help the team, the team is here to help me.”
Lukaku made his debut for Everton, where he is on season-long loan from Chelsea, this past weekend in the 3-2 victory over West Ham. Coming on as a second half substitute, the Belgian international changed the match for the Toffees with stunning hold up play, patience and skill.
His hard work paid off in the 85th minute when he latched on to a Kevin Mirallas cross to nod home the match-winner.