US drop two spots in latest FIFA world rankings

Despite a positive showing at the 2014 World Cup, the U.S. have slipped in FIFA’s latest World Rankings.

Jurgen Klinsmann’s men dropped two places to 15th in the first update in the rankings since the World Cup ended.

After getting out of the “Group of Death” and making the Round of 16, then taking Belgium all the way to extra time, it was far from a disappointing World Cup in Brazil. However plenty of nations have surged up and down the table with some big movers and shakers.

World Champions Germany move up one spot into first place, while Argentina move up three places to second. The Netherlands move up a whopping 12 spots to third, Colombia are up four places to fourth and Belgium move up to fifth after climbing six spots.

Some nations with big drops include Spain, who are down to eighth place, while Brazil drop four places to seventh. After failing to get out of the group stages, England dropped 10 places and are now 20th in the world. That is their lowest position since 1996.

The USA’s CONCACAF rivals fared well, as Costa Rica climbed 12 spots to 16th and Mexico moved up two places to 18th.

Below is a list of the top 20 teams in the World, with their moves up and down since the June rankings in parenthesis. Do you agree with these rankings after the World Cup?

1. Germany (+1)

2. Argentina (+3)

3. Netherlands (+12)

4. Colombia (+4)

5. Belgium (+6)

6. Uruguay (+1)

7. Brazil (-4)

8. Spain (-7)

9. Switzerland (-3)

10. France (+7)

11. Portugal (-7)

12. Chile (+2)

13. Greece (-1)

14. Italy (-5)

15. USA (-2)

16. Costa Rica (+12)

17. Croatia (+1)

18. Mexico (+2)

19. Bosnia and Herzegovina (+2)

20. England (-10)

