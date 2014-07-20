More World Cup keeper moves: Ospina to Arsenal; Ochoa still deciding

More World Cup goalkeeping stars are on the move, as Arsenal have reached an agreement with Nice to snare Colombia keep David Ospina and things continue to progress between Real Madrid and Keylor Navas.

It’d be a nice week for the Ospina/Rodriguez family, as the keeper’s brother-in-law is Colombian star James Rodriguez. The latter is all-but-a member of Real Madrid.

Our friends at Soccerly have the Ospina story:

As was mentioned earlier in the week, Ospina would be heading to London on an estimated €4 million transfer fee according to French daily L´Equipe. The news was also confirmed by Nice Matin, the publication that earlier last week talked about the former Atlético Nacional man’s move to England. They also go as far as saying that Ospina would end up signing in the coming hours and would be presented by the London side early in the week.

Could Ospina possibly take playing time away from reigning Premier League Golden Glove co-winner and 24-year-old Polish keeper Wojciech Szczesny?

Meanwhile, Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas is comfortable that his move from Levante to Real Madrid is on track. Speaking with Marca, Navas said:

“I haven’t signed anything with anyone yet. I’m relaxed at the moment and I’m waiting. But we’re on track”, Navas said in the knowledge that that the agreement between Real Madrid and Levante is complete with only the official communication of the transfer remaining. The shot-stopper refused to confirm anything about his future, but did add that “things are progressing” but that negotiations take time. “There are aspects on which an agreement must be reached between the club and player”, he added.

Earlier in the summer, Real’s rivals Barcelona swooped to scoop up Claudio Bravo of Chile. Bravo joins Marc-Andre ter Stegen in the competition to be Barca’s No. 1.

Mexican tournament hero Guillermo Ochoa is out of contract at Ajaccio. Myriad rumors abound regarding the 28-year-old, who either wants to stay in France or go to Spain and has interest from Malaga, Liverpool and Arsenal.

