Report: Dunga to be named Brazil’s new manager

On Tuesday Brazil will announce the new manager of their national team.

According to reports, we have a pretty good idea who it may be. Remember Carlos Dunga? Yeah, how could you forgot that warrior in the engine room from the great Brazilian sides of the 1990’s.

Dunga, 50, is expected to be appointed manager of the Selecao for the second-time in his career, after the former World Cup winning skipper led Brazil to glory in 1994. He previously managed the national team at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, while also leading his nation to glory in the 2007 Copa America and the 2009 Confederations Cup.

The former holding midfielder was fired first time around following Brazil’s exit at the quarterfinal stage of that tournament four years ago, but now it seems as though the Brazilian football confederations will turn to yet another former boss to renew the hopes and dreams of a nation.

No official confirmation has arrived from the CBF, but Dunga is expected to replace Luis Felipe Scolari after he resigned following Brazil’s 2014 World Cup campaign which saw them finish fourth but humiliated at the semifinal stage following a 7-1 thumping by Germany.

Dunga was fairly successful in his first spell in charge of Brazil, winning 42, drawing 12 and losing six of his 60 games in charge from 2006-10. Brazil were knocked out by the Netherlands 2-1 in the last eight, as a Dutch side in their prime came back after Robinho gave Dunga’s men the lead. Back in 2010 he had the likes of Kaka, Luis Fabiano and Gilberto Silva leading his squad plus plenty of today’s current national team players such as Thiago Silva, Dani Alves, Julio Cesar and Ramires were also in the fold.

Since then Dunga has coached Brazilian side Internacional for over a year but has been out of a job since he was fired in October 2013.

If Dunga is given the job for the second time in his managerial career, can he turn the Selecao around and turn them into a global force once again?

