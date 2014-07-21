VIDEO: Steven Gerrard’s top five goals for England

The big news on Monday came from Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, as the English national team captain announced his international retirement.

Gerrard, 34, led the Three Lions at the World Cup but failed to help his side get past the group stage.

[RELATED: Gerrard retires from England duty]

That definitely wasn’t Gerrard’s finest moment in an England shirt, but luckily he had plenty of memorable moments during his 114 appearances for the Three Lions.

Here are the top goals he scored, as we look back at some of Gerrard’s best moments on the international stage.

Scoring his first goal vs. Germany in 5-1 demolition, World Cup qualifying, September 1, 2001

Starting his first competitive game for England, 21-year-old Gerrard scored a massive goal in the Olympiastadion in Munich. Just before half time, with the score locked at 1-1, the ball found Gerrard on the edge of the box and he drilled a fizzing effort into the bottom corner from 30-yards out for his first England goal. Gerrard’s goal knocked the stuffing out of Germany who were eventually hammered 5-1.

Blasting an absolute beauty vs. Trinidad & Tobago, 2006 World Cup, June 15, 2006

In the 2006 World Cup, England were struggling to break down a stubborn Trinidad side heading into the final moments of their Group B encounter. Then Peter Crouch headed home in the 83rd minute to relieve the tension and Gerrard finished T&T off in style. Picking the ball up on the right, Gerrard swiveled and shifted the ball onto his left foot in one motion. Then he released a bullet into the top corner to make it 2-0. Sublime.

Firing England into an early lead vs. the U.S., 2010 World Cup, June 12, 2010

Gerrard was England’s stand-in captain at the 2010 World Cup after Rio Ferdinand went home injured. After just four minutes of the tournament Gerrard gave England the lead over the USA as Emile Heskey played him in and the skipper stabbed the ball home past Tim Howard. Great run and a great finish. We all know how that game turned out though…

Jinxing past Poland to send England to Brazil, World Cup qualifying, October 15, 2013

England needed to beat Poland at Wembley to seal their 2014 World Cup qualification and Gerrard was on hand to help out when it mattered most. Wayne Rooney headed home in the second half to set England on their way, then Gerrard went on a jinxing run in the box and finished superbly to send England to Brazil. This was Gerrard at his very best.

Bullet header puts England in front vs. Sweden, 2006 World Cup, June 20, 2006

We are so used to seeing Gerrard smash in worldies from outside the box that we often forget how big of a guy he is. Standing over six-foot tall, Gerrard’s aerial prowess was clear for all to see as he headed England in front against Sweden in Cologne. Superb header from distance to prove he is one of the greatest all-round players to play the game.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports