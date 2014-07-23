World Cup winner Joachim Low will stay on as Germany’s manager

Get ready for a dynasty.

On Wednesday German national team coach Joachim Low announced he will stay on as manager until at least the end of the 2016 European Championships in France.

Low, 54, led Germany to their first World Cup since 1990 this summer and their fourth in history, as Die Mannschaft beat Argentina 1-0 in the final in Rio de Janeiro on July 13. Since then speculation has been rife that Low would step down as boss, despite extending his deal before the World Cup.

However those reports are wide of the mark as Jurgen Klinsmann’s former assistant manager will carry on the superb work both men started back in 2004.

Now that Low has confirmed his future, he can continue his stellar work after turning Germany into one of the best sides the world has ever seen. Low said the following to the German Football Federation (DFB) on their website about his intentions to stay on as coach.

“At the moment, I can imagine nothing more beautiful than to continue working with this team, to guide it to the European Championship in France, to develop the team and the individual players further,” Low said. “I am as motivated as I was on the first day with DFB. We celebrated a gigantic success in Brazil but there are other goals that we want to achieve. The World Cup 2014 was a highlight for all, but it was not a conclusion.”

Can Germany and Low replicate the success that the Spanish national team (World Champions in 2010, European Champions in ’08 and ’12) have enjoyed over the past decade? Absolutely.

If anything, Germany’s success seems to be more sustainable compared to Spain’s sudden surge of top class talent all coming through at the same time. The depth Germany possesses is incredible and how Low has knitted together players from different generations such as Phillip Lahm, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Toni Kroos, Mesut Ozil and Thomas Muller is sublime.

With a strong core set to stick around until at least the 2016 Euro’s, Low has a chance of creating one of the best national teams ever seen.

No surprise he’s sticking around then.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports