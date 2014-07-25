Maradona blasts Argentina team, says Messi was better when he was boss

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Facts:

1) Argentina made it to the World Cup final under Alejandro Sabella.

2) Lionel Messi won the Golden Ball award as the tournament’s best player.

3) The team was a regulation goal away from winning the world’s biggest tournament.

4) Diego Maradona thinks they blew it.

Despite the fact that Argentina was ousted by Germany 4-0 in the quarterfinals in 2010, Maradona thinks he did a better job. The brash but brilliant personality lit up the Albiceleste for “not playing” and labeled Messi underperforming.

From ESPN:

“I don’t like either [current coach Alejandro] Sabella or [candidate under consideration Miguel Angel] Russo,” Maradona told the media during a charity game in Cordoba, Argentina on Thursday. “There is someone we’re forgetting: Menotti, who doesn’t have a job because he’s battled the ‘mafia.'” Sabella has yet to make a decision on whether he will extend his stay as coach of Argentina. Argentina’s 2010 World Cup coach, who also didn’t hold back his opinions while working as a pundit for Venezuelan television during the 2014 World Cup, said he felt Lionel Messi underperformed under Sabella’s thumb. “With me as coach, Messi played five times better than he did with Sabella. Don’t start with this talk about how he sacrificed for the team.”

Let’s face it: if you put a microphone in Maradona’s face, he’s going to talk and talk and talk. At some point, we should probably consider not lending him the platform, but as long as he’s among the most influential people in his country and continues blasting even more influential people in his country… it’s going to grab headlines.

