Report: US to play friendly vs. Colombia in San Antonio

World Cup sensations Colombia could be heading to Texas this September.

According to reports from San Antonio, the U.S. national team are set to square off against Los Cafeteros on September 9 in a friendly match at the Alamodome.

Jurgen Klinsmann’s men are already penciled in for a September 3 friendly in Europe against the Czech Republic in Prague six days earlier.

If the friendly against Colombia does go ahead it is likely that Klinsmann will selected a Major League Soccer based squad for that game, and used European based for the friendly vs. the Czech Republic a few days earlier. Both matches fall on FIFA international dates so the likes of Real Madrid’s new signing James Rodriguez, Radamel Falcao and Juan Cuadrado could be on show for Colombia.

The U.S. have busy fall schedule coming up and have already arranged an October 14 friendly against Ecuador with the location to be confirmed and will travel to Dublin on November 18 to play against the Republic of Ireland.

Colombia will rack up some frequent flier miles to the USA as they face Brazil in Miami on Sept. 5 and are then schedule to play Ecuador on U.S. soil on Oct. 10.

ProSoccerTalk contacted the U.S. national team to get confirmation of the friendly, more details when they arrive.

