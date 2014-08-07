Luis Suarez’s lawyer optimistic the biting ban will be reduced

Luis Suarez’s biting problems aren’t anything new, but they were thrust onto the national stage at the World Cup in June, when Barcelona’s recent acquisition and Uruguay international was caught biting Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini on the shoulder.

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee then followed up the incident by inflicting upon Suarez a four-month ban from all football related activity, including not being able to enter a stadium and an inability to play in nine international matches

But Suarez’s lawyer, Daniel Cravo, is sure that his client’s lengthy sentence will be decreased, although his attempt to accomplish this task with the Court of Arbitration of Sport (world football’s governing body) failed last month.

This Friday, Cravo will try once more to put Suarez’s biting and on-field issues into perspective. While he hopes to get the former Liverpool standout back onto the field as soon as possible, Cravo believes that FIFA doesn’t have a great deal of backing for this long ban, if one was to observe incidents that took place at the World Cup in years past.

“I think FIFA wanted to show they could take action,” he said, per Radio Globo. “There was dissatisfaction with how other incidents had been treated at the World Cup and Suarez paid for them. Not even the sanction of [Zinedine] Zidane in 2006 or those of Leonardo and [Mauro] Tassotti in 1994 were as severe.

“Is the Suarez incident the worst in the history of the World Cup? “I believe that the sanction which affects his work at a club level will be revoked. There is no precedent in history to justify it. “I am going to try and reduce his ban with Uruguay — nine games is too much and would stop him from playing until 2016. “[The CAS] is totally different and on various occasions in the past they have taken completely different decisions to those which have been taken by FIFA.”

The court may draw upon the Suarez’s two other biting occurrences, both taking place in club competition. In 2010 playing for Ajax, Suarez bit PSV Eindhoven’s Otman Bakkal on the shoulder, and in 2013, Suarez was given a 10-game suspension for biting Chelsea man Branislov Ivanovic.