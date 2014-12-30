More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League weekend review
Ghana v USA: Group G - 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil

2014 Review: Top Moments in US Soccer, #5-1

By Andy EdwardsDec 30, 2014, 12:45 PM EST

Looking back on 2014, it has been a pretty incredible year for soccer in the USA. With the USMNT’s run to the last 16 in Brazil during the World Cup madness, MLS’s upsurge and Landon Donovan going out a winner with LA, we’ve been spoiled for top moments. Over the next few days at PST, we will be counting down our top 10 from the USMNT and MLS in the last 12 months. Here’s numbers 5-1…

No. 5 — Landon Donovan breaks all-time MLS goalscoring record

144 goals is a lot of goals, especially for a player who rarely played as a “true striker,” but there stands his record goals tally, 10 ahead of former record-holder Jeff Cunningham, whose tally of 134 goals Donovan broke just three days after the No. 2 U.S. Soccer moment of 2014.

At age 32, Donovan’s 14th MLS season hardly showed any signs of aging as it was one of his very best — 10 goals and 19 assists — matching his greatest output of goals scored and created of his entire career (2008, 20 and 9). He threw in the all-time assists record, a mark no one thought he could possibly reach this year, for good measure with a handful of regular-season games still to play.

No. 4 — Thierry Henry retires, ending a brilliant career

I wrote this about Henry last month:

There’s just not much to say when your gameplan works perfectly for 99 percent of the game, and a player whose ability transcends our ability to understand greatness still finds a way to beat you.

That was the 2014 version of Thierry Henry, in a nutshell. Thought he’d lost a step or two of the frightening pace that made him unstoppable in his younger days, Henry still got it done time and time and time again for the New York Red Bulls over the last four and a half years. He was always the best player on the field, even in his final days at age 37.

Beyond his on-field accomplishments during his MLS days, Henry brought a level of respectability to the league, on the worldwide level. His stated intent from day one wasn’t to “relax on a beach.” He wanted to play, he wanted to win. He set the bar extremely high for the next world superstar to come to MLS.

source: APNo. 3 — Donovan retires, as a champion

Not only did Donovan go out on top, but he lifted his record sixth MLS Cup right in his back yard, less than an hour from where he grew up and began his legendary soccer career. It’s more about how Donovan chose to retire — 100 percent on his own terms, arguably well before he needed to — that stands out most, though.

Donovan put his need to live a happy life ahead of a begging and pleading soccer nation that would have had him hang around until his 40th birthday, still expecting the same dominant performances of his 20s. He’ll not only go down as the greatest American soccer player of all-time (thus far), but speaking candidly on issues like mental health guarantees Donovan’s impact and legacy will continue to be felt a number years down the road. We salute you, No. 10 with the receding hairline.

No. 2 — Klinsmann leaves Donovan off World Cup roster

Name a story from 2014 that was more widely discussed, scrutinized and celebrated than Donovan being unceremoniously cut from the World Cup roster on May 22. Don’t worry, I’ll wait, but I fear we’ll be here for quite some time.

This is the year that the greatest USMNT career of all-time came to an abrupt end, and as thrilling as the World Cup itself was, when so many think back on the summer of 2014, it’ll be Donovan’s omission and the controversy it sparked that will come to mind and reignite heated debates between the closest of friends five, 10, even 15 years from now.

Was Klinsmann right or wrong to do it? Based on how the USMNT struggle to create chances in Brazil, it’s tough to look back now and say he couldn’t have used the national team’s all-time leading goalscorer and assist provider, even as a game-changing substitute late in games.

No. 1 — John Brooks scores late winner in World Cup opener vs. Ghana

In 2010, soccer fans from around the world saw what a thrilling moment like stoppage-time winner in the group stage finale could do to capture the imagination and excitement of a quickly growing soccer nation. There’s no telling how many soccer fans were born that Wednesday afternoon (US time) as the USMNT won the “E.A.S.Y.” group and advanced to the knockout rounds.

Fast forward four years and the USMNT had a similar watershed moment when John Brooks, of all people, scored the game-winning goal in the 86th minute against Ghana, sending bars and living rooms across America in rapturous delirium. I, myself, was one of the millions tuned in that evening, guilty of celebrating wildly inside a jam-packed bar, pouring an entire 32-ounce beer over the head of a very dear friend. World Cups are rare enough on their own. The fact that we’ve been treated to two indescribable moments like the ones mentioned above, in two straight tournaments, makes American soccer fans very, very lucky.


USMNT steady as final FIFA rankings of 2016 released

CARSON, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 10: Head coach Bruce Arena of the Los Angeles Galaxy looks on prior to a game against the Portland Timbers at StubHub Center on April 10, 2016 in Carson, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 22, 2016, 7:55 AM EST

There wasn’t much movement among the final batch of FIFA world rankings of 2016.

The U.S. national team remains the 28th best team on the planet according to the latest rankings, with CONCACAF rivals Costa Rica ranked in 17th and Mexico staying in 18th. New head coach Bruce Arena will be hoping some big results in World Cup qualifying in 2017 will shoot his team up into the top 20. The highest position the U.S. has been in during the past 12 months is 22nd.

Elsewhere, Argentina remains in top spot, while Brazil is in second, Germany third, Copa America champions Chile fourth and Belgium in fifth. Rounding out the top 10 are Colombia in sixth, France in seventh, EURO 2016 champions Portugal in eighth, Uruguay in ninth and Spain in 10th.

Wales remains ahead of England in the rankings, while seven of the top 20 are from CONMEBOL and 11 are from UEFA.

Take a look below at the full top 20.

  1. Argentina
  2. Brazil
  3. Germany
  4. Chile
  5. Belgium
  6. Colombia
  7. France
  8. Portugal
  9. Uruguay
  10. Spain
  11. Switzerland
  12. Wales
  13. England
  14. Croatia
  15. Poland
  16. Italy
  17. Costa Rica
  18. Mexico
  19. Peru
  20. Ecuador

28. USA

Member of Chelsea’s coaching staff to take up England role

MILTON KEYNES, ENGLAND - JANUARY 31: Steve Holland, assistant first team coach at Chelsea looks on prior to the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Milton Keynes Dons and Chelsea at Stadium mk on January 31, 2016 in Milton Keynes, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Kyle BonnDec 21, 2016, 10:28 PM EST

LONDON (AP) — A leading member of Chelsea’s coaching staff has been hired as the No. 2 to recently appointed England manager Gareth Southgate.

Steve Holland will leave his role as Chelsea’s assistant first-team coach at the end of the Premier League season to join up with the national team on a full-time basis. In the meantime, he will be free to work with England during its matches against Germany and Lithuania in March.

The 46-year-old Holland worked alongside Southgate with England’s under-21 side from 2013-16 and has been a coach at Chelsea since 2011, since when the team has won the Champions League, Premier League and Europa League. Chelsea currently leads the Premier League.

Southgate says “Steve’s experience of working with elite players and coaches at Chelsea means he knows what a world-class team needs to look like.”

Holland worked on an interim basis under Southgate for England’s games in October and November, when Southgate was in temporary charge following the departure of Sam Allardyce. Southgate was hired as permanent manager last month.

PSG takes pressure off Emery with 5-0 thrashing of Lorient

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 23: Edinson Carvani of Paris Saint-Germain during the UEFA Champions League match between Arsenal FC and Paris Saint-Germain at Emirates Stadium on November 23, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Kyle BonnDec 21, 2016, 9:01 PM EST

Paris Saint-Germain snapped a three-match winless streak in league play by beating FC Lorient 5-0 with goals from four different goalscorers plus an own-goal to round things off.

Thomas Munier, Thiago Silva, Edinson Cavani, and Lucas Moura all picked up goals for the Parisians who took a bit of pressure off manager Unai Emery who has faced some criticism recently for poor performances. The three-match winless streak was PSG’s first in Ligue 1 play in almost exactly two years, when they lost two and drew one bracketing the 2014/15 holiday break.

With that in mind, PSG hammered the Ligue 1 bottomfeeders, holding 63% of possession and out-shooting Lorient 19-4, including 7-1 on target.

Emery decided to bench starting goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, instead selecting Kevin Trapp, who admittedly had little to do in this contest. Areola has been the 5th-best goalkeeper in Ligue 1, according to Squawka’s ranking system, but PSG had conceded seven goals in the last three matches. The Spaniard has also decided to stick with Thiago Motta in midfield despite a back injury, favored instead of Grzegorz Krychowiak.

PSG goes into the break five points off the pace in the Ligue 1 table, and are staring down a matchup with Barcelona in the Champions League knockout stage.

Report: Greg Garza will make his way to MLS with Atlanta United

EAST HARTFORD, CT - OCTOBER 10: Greg Garza #14 of the the United States controls the ball against Ecuador during an international friendly at Rentschler Field on October 10, 2014 in East Hartford, Connecticut. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Kyle BonnDec 21, 2016, 7:05 PM EST

According to Goal.com’s Ives Galarcep, US international Greg Garza will make his way home to Major League Soccer with a move to Atlanta United.

Garza is currently contracted to Club Tijuana, but has hardly played in the stretch run, making the bench just once in their last 15 matches of the Apertura as his team topped the table.

Just a week ago, Garza made it known he wanted to move to the United States, and he made it happen. “It’s been made clear here in Mexico that the door is just slightly open, and there’s not much that I can do,” Garza told Goal a week ago. “The league’s new foreign player policy caused me to take a big hit as well, especially coming off injury, so it opens the door to go back to the U.S.”

According to the report by Goal, Columbus held the discovery rights to Garza, but wished not to sign him, instead trading those rights to Atlanta for cash compensation.

The 25-year-old left-back had surgery to repair a hip injury in 2015, and it has set him back since.

It’s understandable that Garza would want to do all he can to make his way back into the national team fold. New manager Bruce Arena specifically tabbed left-back as a position of need during a Facebook Live chat a week ago, mentioning that he was bringing in 34-year-old DaMarcus Beasley into January camp as a result. However, Garza has looked shaky in most of his nine USMNT caps, the last of which came in a 1-0 win over Haiti in the 2015 Gold Cup.

Atlanta United is making moves of late, acquiring Michael Parkhurst and Harrison Heath from other MLS clubs as well as Kenwyne Jones who signed back in July.