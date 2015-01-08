How much did FIFA pay MLS clubs for having players at 2014 World Cup?

Following the 2014 World Cup, teams across the globe have been handed out compensation by FIFA for allowing their players to take part in the tournament.

FIFA set aside $70 million to compensate clubs, as German Champions Bayern Munich led the way by earning $1,734,367 million, while Real Madrid earned $1,297,800 and Chelsea received $1,253,233 million in compensation for their players heading to Brazil.

[ RELATED: Messi heading to Chelsea? ]

According to the European Club Association (ECA), FIFA paid $2,800 for each day players were on official national team duty for the World Cup. That sum was shared between clubs that the player had been registered for in the two years leading up to the World Cup. The ECA says 396 clubs from 57 countries got FIFA payments, which ranged from Bayern’s $1,734,367 million to a paltry $6,300 picked up by Ipswich Town. Still, every little helps.

16 teams from Major League Soccer have also been compensated by world soccer’s governing body, with the San Jose Earthquakes making out like champs as they earned $260,400 from having the likes of Chris Wondolowski and Victor Bernandez suiting up in Brazil. Sporting Kansas City and the New York Red Bulls were the other teams to make plenty of cash (over $200,000 each) from their stars heading to Brazil, as the full list of how much MLS clubs earned can be found below.

[ RELATED: Adebayor to MLS? ]

Premier League sides Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City and Arsenal were all paid over $1 million in compensation, while Spanish giants Barcelona and reigning Italian Champions Juventus also bagged a seven-figure sum. Here’s a link to the full list of compensation made to clubs by FIFA. Here’s a quick note: should MLS clubs have been paid more for losing their players in the middle of the 2014 season? It was a pretty big impact for some squads. Just a thought.

Total compensation ($) for MLS clubs

San Jose Earthquakes – $260,400

Sporting Kansas City – $209,533

New York Red Bulls – $200,200

Real Salt Lake – $196,000

Houston Dynamo – $179,200

Seattle Sounders FC – $165,900

CD Chivas USA – $108,267

Columbus Crew – $100,100

Los Angeles Galaxy – $98,000

Toronto – $94,500

New England Revolution – $81,200

Vancouver – $40,600

Philadelphia Union – $17,733

Chicago Fire SC – $14,933

Colorado Rapids SC – $13,533

DC United – $13,533

Follow @JPW_NBCSports