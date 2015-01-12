James Rodriguez goal against Uruguay wins Puskas Award for goal of the year

Hungarian legend Ference Puskas scored a boatload of goals in his career for Budapest Honved and Real Madrid, and he scored them with a style that put his name on the trophy for goal of the year.
The Puskas Award nominees were goals from James Rodriguez and Robin van Persie at the World Cup, and surprise candidate Stephanie Roche from Ireland, whose stunning juggle, volley and turn is among the best goals you’ll see in your life.
The U.S. national team remains the 28th best team on the planet according to the latest rankings, with CONCACAF rivals Costa Rica ranked in 17th and Mexico staying in 18th. New head coach Bruce Arena will be hoping some big results in World Cup qualifying in 2017 will shoot his team up into the top 20. The highest position the U.S. has been in during the past 12 months is 22nd.
Elsewhere, Argentina remains in top spot, while Brazil is in second, Germany third, Copa America champions Chile fourth and Belgium in fifth. Rounding out the top 10 are Colombia in sixth, France in seventh, EURO 2016 champions Portugal in eighth, Uruguay in ninth and Spain in 10th.
Wales remains ahead of England in the rankings, while seven of the top 20 are from CONMEBOL and 11 are from UEFA.
LONDON (AP) — A leading member of Chelsea’s coaching staff has been hired as the No. 2 to recently appointed England manager Gareth Southgate.
Steve Holland will leave his role as Chelsea’s assistant first-team coach at the end of the Premier League season to join up with the national team on a full-time basis. In the meantime, he will be free to work with England during its matches against Germany and Lithuania in March.
The 46-year-old Holland worked alongside Southgate with England’s under-21 side from 2013-16 and has been a coach at Chelsea since 2011, since when the team has won the Champions League, Premier League and Europa League. Chelsea currently leads the Premier League.
Southgate says “Steve’s experience of working with elite players and coaches at Chelsea means he knows what a world-class team needs to look like.”
Holland worked on an interim basis under Southgate for England’s games in October and November, when Southgate was in temporary charge following the departure of Sam Allardyce. Southgate was hired as permanent manager last month.
PSG takes pressure off Emery with 5-0 thrashing of Lorient
Paris Saint-Germain snapped a three-match winless streak in league play by beating FC Lorient 5-0 with goals from four different goalscorers plus an own-goal to round things off.
Thomas Munier, Thiago Silva, Edinson Cavani, and Lucas Moura all picked up goals for the Parisians who took a bit of pressure off manager Unai Emery who has faced some criticism recently for poor performances. The three-match winless streak was PSG’s first in Ligue 1 play in almost exactly two years, when they lost two and drew one bracketing the 2014/15 holiday break.
With that in mind, PSG hammered the Ligue 1 bottomfeeders, holding 63% of possession and out-shooting Lorient 19-4, including 7-1 on target.
Emery decided to bench starting goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, instead selecting Kevin Trapp, who admittedly had little to do in this contest. Areola has been the 5th-best goalkeeper in Ligue 1, according to Squawka’s ranking system, but PSG had conceded seven goals in the last three matches. The Spaniard has also decided to stick with Thiago Motta in midfield despite a back injury, favored instead of Grzegorz Krychowiak.
PSG goes into the break five points off the pace in the Ligue 1 table, and are staring down a matchup with Barcelona in the Champions League knockout stage.
Garza is currently contracted to Club Tijuana, but has hardly played in the stretch run, making the bench just once in their last 15 matches of the Apertura as his team topped the table.
Just a week ago, Garza made it known he wanted to move to the United States, and he made it happen. “It’s been made clear here in Mexico that the door is just slightly open, and there’s not much that I can do,” Garza told Goal a week ago. “The league’s new foreign player policy caused me to take a big hit as well, especially coming off injury, so it opens the door to go back to the U.S.”
According to the report by Goal, Columbus held the discovery rights to Garza, but wished not to sign him, instead trading those rights to Atlanta for cash compensation.
The 25-year-old left-back had surgery to repair a hip injury in 2015, and it has set him back since.
It’s understandable that Garza would want to do all he can to make his way back into the national team fold. New manager Bruce Arena specifically tabbed left-back as a position of need during a Facebook Live chat a week ago, mentioning that he was bringing in 34-year-old DaMarcus Beasley into January camp as a result. However, Garza has looked shaky in most of his nine USMNT caps, the last of which came in a 1-0 win over Haiti in the 2015 Gold Cup.
Atlanta United is making moves of late, acquiring Michael Parkhurst and Harrison Heath from other MLS clubs as well as Kenwyne Jones who signed back in July.