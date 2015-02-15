More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League weekend review
World Cup standout Bryan Ruiz "not happy at Fulham"

By Kyle BonnFeb 15, 2015, 10:23 AM EST

Bryan Ruiz has expressed his serious displeasure at his current club situation in a way most players refrain from doing in the media.

Speaking to Argentinian newspaper La Naicon, Ruiz flat out said he’s extremely displeased to still be playing in the Championship after relegation last season.

“I am not happy at Fulham, and they know it,” Ruiz said.I am a professional and I will fulfill my contract in the best way possible. They know that I signed here to play in the Premier League and not in the Championship. This league is not for my style of play, but I‘m stuck here.”

Those are some seriously strong words. Ruiz has wanted out since fans soured on his play earlier last season, often finding himself on the butt end of (somewhat unjust) boos and jeers at Craven Cottage. He went on loan to PSV in the Eredivisie for the second half of last season and was not around to see the club relegated from the Premier League for the first time in 10 years.

He then went on to impress at the World Cup, proving to be a creative force during Costa Rica’s surprising and entertaining run to the quarterfinals. Back at Fulham from Brazil, the 29-year-old was hoping to secure a permanent move away from Craven Cottage but could only find himself out on another loan, or so he thought.

“It seems incredible, but this is part of football.” Ruiz said when asked if it’s disappointing to play so well on the world stage and then return to the English second division. “In this situation the club decides what happens to me, and it’s complicated, but we must accept it.”

FIFA blocked a completed January loan move for Ruiz to Spanish side Levante on Deadline Day, saying that paperwork arrived too late. Levante president Francisco Catalan was furious with Fulham, blaming the London side for the delay and ultimately failed move. Ruiz himself said it was hard to convince Fulham – who also wanted a permanent move – to agree to a loan, but ultimately got the club to reluctantly concede.

“[Fulham] agreed to sell me, but when the loan option came they did not want it,” Ruiz explained. “At the end I talked to them and made them see that it was beneficial, and I managed to convince them, but they never wanted to accept a loan.”

“I am not sure what happened [between Fulham and Levante], I do not know if Fulham was at fault or not. Each club is responsible for sending the documentation, only they know what happened.”

Ruiz also expressed a touch of remorse for signing at Fulham in the first place. Having signed from Twente in the summer of 2011 for around $10 million, he never truly fit in, and was often described as a ruby in a world of garnets – a luxury Fulham could not afford. His flowing style of play was often blunted by the physicality of the English game, and Ruiz clearly was more comfortable on a World Cup pitch – or even one in the Netherlands – than he was on an England field.

“After four years where things have not always gone right, where the team is relegated and they force me to honor my contract, it is difficult to assess,” Ruiz said.Maybe it was better to wait and see another option [when I signed], but hey, if I had the opportunity to see the future maybe I would have made different choices. At that time I thought it was the best option I had.”

Remorse or not, it appears Ruiz will have to finish out the season at Craven Cottage, where his contract expires at the end of the year. He also did mention the possibility of playing in Major League Soccer in the future, but said despite the rumors, “My priority is to stay in Europe until the [2018] World Cup in Russia.”

Member of Chelsea's coaching staff to take up England role

MILTON KEYNES, ENGLAND - JANUARY 31: Steve Holland, assistant first team coach at Chelsea looks on prior to the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Milton Keynes Dons and Chelsea at Stadium mk on January 31, 2016 in Milton Keynes, England.
Getty Images
By Kyle BonnDec 21, 2016, 10:28 PM EST

LONDON (AP) — A leading member of Chelsea’s coaching staff has been hired as the No. 2 to recently appointed England manager Gareth Southgate.

Steve Holland will leave his role as Chelsea’s assistant first-team coach at the end of the Premier League season to join up with the national team on a full-time basis. In the meantime, he will be free to work with England during its matches against Germany and Lithuania in March.

The 46-year-old Holland worked alongside Southgate with England’s under-21 side from 2013-16 and has been a coach at Chelsea since 2011, since when the team has won the Champions League, Premier League and Europa League. Chelsea currently leads the Premier League.

Southgate says “Steve’s experience of working with elite players and coaches at Chelsea means he knows what a world-class team needs to look like.”

Holland worked on an interim basis under Southgate for England’s games in October and November, when Southgate was in temporary charge following the departure of Sam Allardyce. Southgate was hired as permanent manager last month.

PSG takes pressure off Emery with 5-0 thrashing of Lorient

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 23: Edinson Carvani of Paris Saint-Germain during the UEFA Champions League match between Arsenal FC and Paris Saint-Germain at Emirates Stadium on November 23, 2016 in London, England.
Getty Images
By Kyle BonnDec 21, 2016, 9:01 PM EST

Paris Saint-Germain snapped a three-match winless streak in league play by beating FC Lorient 5-0 with goals from four different goalscorers plus an own-goal to round things off.

Thomas Munier, Thiago Silva, Edinson Cavani, and Lucas Moura all picked up goals for the Parisians who took a bit of pressure off manager Unai Emery who has faced some criticism recently for poor performances. The three-match winless streak was PSG’s first in Ligue 1 play in almost exactly two years, when they lost two and drew one bracketing the 2014/15 holiday break.

With that in mind, PSG hammered the Ligue 1 bottomfeeders, holding 63% of possession and out-shooting Lorient 19-4, including 7-1 on target.

Emery decided to bench starting goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, instead selecting Kevin Trapp, who admittedly had little to do in this contest. Areola has been the 5th-best goalkeeper in Ligue 1, according to Squawka’s ranking system, but PSG had conceded seven goals in the last three matches. The Spaniard has also decided to stick with Thiago Motta in midfield despite a back injury, favored instead of Grzegorz Krychowiak.

PSG goes into the break five points off the pace in the Ligue 1 table, and are staring down a matchup with Barcelona in the Champions League knockout stage.

Report: Greg Garza will make his way to MLS with Atlanta United

EAST HARTFORD, CT - OCTOBER 10: Greg Garza #14 of the the United States controls the ball against Ecuador during an international friendly at Rentschler Field on October 10, 2014 in East Hartford, Connecticut.
Getty Images
By Kyle BonnDec 21, 2016, 7:05 PM EST

According to Goal.com’s Ives Galarcep, US international Greg Garza will make his way home to Major League Soccer with a move to Atlanta United.

Garza is currently contracted to Club Tijuana, but has hardly played in the stretch run, making the bench just once in their last 15 matches of the Apertura as his team topped the table.

Just a week ago, Garza made it known he wanted to move to the United States, and he made it happen. “It’s been made clear here in Mexico that the door is just slightly open, and there’s not much that I can do,” Garza told Goal a week ago. “The league’s new foreign player policy caused me to take a big hit as well, especially coming off injury, so it opens the door to go back to the U.S.”

According to the report by Goal, Columbus held the discovery rights to Garza, but wished not to sign him, instead trading those rights to Atlanta for cash compensation.

The 25-year-old left-back had surgery to repair a hip injury in 2015, and it has set him back since.

It’s understandable that Garza would want to do all he can to make his way back into the national team fold. New manager Bruce Arena specifically tabbed left-back as a position of need during a Facebook Live chat a week ago, mentioning that he was bringing in 34-year-old DaMarcus Beasley into January camp as a result. However, Garza has looked shaky in most of his nine USMNT caps, the last of which came in a 1-0 win over Haiti in the 2015 Gold Cup.

Atlanta United is making moves of late, acquiring Michael Parkhurst and Harrison Heath from other MLS clubs as well as Kenwyne Jones who signed back in July.

Mats Hummels bleached his hair after losing an Oktoberfest bet

Bayern's Mats Hummels, foreground, kicks the ball in front of Leipzig's Timo Werner during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016.
Associated Press
By Kyle BonnDec 21, 2016, 6:25 PM EST

Bayern Munich defender Mats Hummels says he was forced to bleach his hair after losing a bet over Oktoberfest.

The 28-year-old, who usually has jet black hair, showed up to Bayern’s 3-0 win over Leipzig with bleached blond hair, which sparked a few opp-topic questions following the match.

Apparently, Hummels was trounced in a game of Skittles, a sport that’s essentially like mini-bowling, thus he had to pay up, but he’s not too bummed about it all. “I was afraid it would look worse,” Hummels admitted. “It will grow out so in a few weeks it will all be over.”

Hummels wouldn’t say who he lost the game and bet to, but told us he was obliterated. “After one throw, my opponent had already knocked over more than I had in my three attempts.” Bummer.