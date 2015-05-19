More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Liverpool v Newcastle United - Premier League

Raheem Sterling is fully entitled to demand a move away from Liverpool

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 19, 2015, 1:15 PM EST

Following the news on Monday evening that Raheem Sterling is set to snub a $150,000 a week contract offer from Liverpool this week and ask for a transfer, the 20-year-old winger was lambasted and vilified across the globe.

Sterling’s loyalty towards the team who gave him a chance to breakthrough into the PL is being questioned, and last month he gave an ill-advised interview with the BBC claiming he is “not a money-grabbing 20-year-old” and wants to win trophies, before then turning down a new deal Liverpool had offered him.

Is it about money and the youngster being greedy, or is this about Sterling wanting to win trophies and seeing that he has a better chance of doing that elsewhere?

True, the way his agents have handled these lengthy contract negotiations with Liverpool have at times been shambolic but should Sterling be vilified for wanting to move elsewhere in order to win trophies and play in the UEFA Champions League?

Liverpool is, and still are, a great club to play for. But the fact of the matter is, Brendan Rodgers’ side cannot offer UCL soccer next season and he is yet to win a single piece of silverware in his three seasons as manager at Anfield.

Sterling is only 20 years old and has plenty of room for improvement but he has now had two full seasons in the PL and is a regular for the English national team. He has scored seven goals and added seven assists in the PL for Liverpool this campaign and despite some bizarre off the field antics which landed him a slap on the wrist from Rodgers, he has had another good season in England’s top-flight.

The Jamaican-born winger has two years left on his current deal but the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are rumored to be eyeing up a bid for him this summer. All of those clubs have real chances of winning silverware and no disrespect to Liverpool, but the teams interested in Sterling would be a step up for him. At times this year his finishing has let him down and Sterling has failed to impact games the way he did last season when Liverpool came oh so close to winning the PL.

His pace is absolutely electric and frightens the heck out of opposition defenders. Rodgers has played Sterling up top on his own many times this season due to Liverpool’s struggles with strikers being out injured or out of form, and that hasn’t suited Sterling who is an out-and-out winger. Any Liverpool fan who has hit out at Sterling’s performances this year must also acknowledge that in many games he has been their biggest attacking threat. There’s no denying that.

source: Getty Images
Raheem Sterling, England

One of the biggest issues here are those claiming that Sterling “has done nothing in the game” yet and is still developing. He is still developing, that’s right. But he seems to have outgrown Liverpool and has gone as far as he can under the tutelage of Rodgers. Sterling’s talent and raw athleticism mean he has the potential to be one of the greatest wingers England has ever produced but when you look at similar players over the years, the likes of Theo Walcott, Aaron Lennon and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have yet to fulfill the potential they showed as teenagers. Sterling may feel he needs to move onto the next level now to avoid his development being impacted.

Sterling is wanted by many of Liverpool’s PL rivals and therein lies another issue. With Steven Gerrard moving on, Luis Suarez going to Barcelona last summer and the likes of Javier Mascherano and Fernando Torres leaving in the past, it seems as though every time Liverpool gets a world-class talent, they fail to hold on to them. Expect for Gerrard, of course. But what Liverpool won’t want to do is strengthen their direct rivals for a top four place by letting Sterling leave. They also won’t want to be seen as a stepping stone for players to make their name in the PL and then move on to a bigger team who can pay higher wages, offer UCL action and more chances of winning trophies.

That’s the situation Liverpool is in. Do they keep hold of a player who no longer wants to be around or do they sell him to the highest bidder, even if that is a direct rival?

Sterling is contracted to Liverpool for another two years but if he wants to leave and bigger clubs come calling, he is entitled to express his opinion. The ball is now in Liverpool’s court, as they must decide how to handle this situation which has become a saga over the past six months.

Simply put: Liverpool looks close to losing yet another world class talent this summer as the pressure begins to build on Rodgers. Whether Sterling stays or goes, he is entitled to express his opinion and if he wants to win trophies and this isn’t all about money, then what is the issue here? He has every right to tell the club and the outside world how he feels and then its up to Rodgers to make a decision on what to do next.

Mourinho wants Rooney at Manchester United next year

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 21: Jose Mourinho, manager of Manchester United walks past Wayne Rooney during a training session ahead of the UEFA Europa League round-of-32 second leg against St Etienne at Aon Training Complex on February 21, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)
Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 3, 2017, 10:01 AM EST

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho spoke at length about Wayne Rooney on Friday, explaining the importance of the captain at Old Trafford.

Mourinho says that Rooney is neither a toy nor a public relations ploy for him, and that he was readying Rooney for extra time in the EFL Cup Final and just may start him on Saturday.

Rooney is wanted at United “100 percent” for next season, but Mourinho says a return will be up to the player.

From Sky Sports:

“So Wayne Rooney to Everton, I only can say that in the final with the result 2-2 with the team in difficulties, with the team possibly going to play 40 more minutes Rooney was ready to go into the pitch,” Mourinho said.

“So he’s not the player we play in the last minute or to give a gift in the winning final, you trust and are going to play your crucial change which is the last one.”

Mourinho broached the topic before being asked, which shows he understands the import of the situation.

There’s another level to this, too; With so many legendary figures leaving Old Trafford over the past several seasons, how the next big one leaves will be significant to the short-term aura of the club. Is this still the club over everything, or is United that much different with Mourinho?

West Brom to debut in “Premier League Behind the Badge”

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 3, 2017, 9:30 AM EST

Following on from Crystal Palace last season and Watford earlier in the 2016-17 campaign, the surprise package of the Premier League season so far are getting the “Premier League Behind the Badge” treatment.

From this weekend let the world of West Bromwich Albion take over your life thanks to some incredible behind-the-scenes access.

In an exclusive series, NBC Sports followed around the Baggies in a very similar fashion to HBO’s Hard Knocks which joins the preseason camp of one NFL team each summer.

Here’s a taster of what’s to come in Episode One which airs this Saturday, 3 p.m. ET, on NBCSN.

The first episode will feature in-depth interviews with head coach Tony Pulis, captain Darren Fletcher and defender Jonny Evans, and follows Ben Foster as he transforms from goalkeeper to barber for charity. In addition, the opening episode will take a look at the squad training as severe winter storm Doris batters the region, and includes pre-match interviews with Albion supporters.

Co-produced with Goalhanger Films, each episode will focus on the club’s preparation for that week’s match, as well as the game itself. NBC Sports Group’s camera crews will be given access to the offices, training facilities, locker rooms, pitch, and tunnel, capturing the unique atmosphere leading up to and throughout the matches.

Below is the schedule for the four episodes on West Brom, which you can watch on NBCSN and live online via NBCSports.com in the coming weeks.

First episode: Saturday, Mar. 4, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Second episode: Sunday, Mar. 12, 2:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Third episode: Saturday, Mar. 18, 4:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Fourth episode: Sunday, Apr. 2, 1:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN

Liverpool’s Klopp: Things are tough, but “I’m not a clown”

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 11: Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool reacts during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on February 11, 2017 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 3, 2017, 8:50 AM EST

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is understandably ornery.

If 2017 stood on its own, his Reds would be a bottom half side. Fortunately, Klopp and his crew had a terrific first half of the season and instead battle for a Top Four spot.

Up next is Arsenal, an also-struggling unit which knows it has the chance to either help bury Liverpool or taste fifth or even sixth place.

Klopp thinks he can motivate his charges, and admonishes his critics not to misjudge him by his exterior.

From the BBC:

 “We’ve already had a few bad moments together. It doesn’t feel that free-flowing any more, but that’s how seasons are,” said the German.

“I’m not a clown, I’m not always laughing like crazy. I’m a normal person. My job is to make the players feel there’s a big chance to win it.

The struggling Reds have to fix things fast under Klopp, whose shine has found grime. A powerful and smart manager who rarely has to admit errors, this feels like a big enough statement even while dusted with the air of maybe.

Atleti’s Torres released from hospital following head injury

MADRID, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 12: Fernando Torres of Club Atletico de Madrid looks on during the La Liga match between Club Atletico de Madrid and RC Celta de Vigo at Vicente Calderon Stadium on February 12, 2017 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)
Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 3, 2017, 8:00 AM EST

Atletico Madrid striker Fernando Torres has been released from the hospital following Thursday’s scary incident against Deportivo de la Coruna.

Torres was knocked cold by a head-to-head challenge that finished with his head bouncing off the turf. Teammates and opponents rushed to his side to make sure he didn’t swallow his tongue, and he was stretchered off the field into an ambulance.

Atleti said that a cat scan showed no serious damage. Torres has been prescribed 48 hours rest.

“Thank you all for worrying about me and for your messages of support,” Torres said on Atletico Madrid’s web site. “It’s just been a scare. I hope to come back very soon!”

Good news on the back of a very troubling incident at Estadio Riazor.