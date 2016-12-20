More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League weekend review
CHESTER, PA - MARCH 20: Diego Fagundez #14 of New England Revolution kicks the ball away from Keegan Rosenberry #12 of Philadelphia Union at Talen Energy Stadium on March 20, 2016 in Chester, Pennsylvania. The Union won 3-0. (Photo by Drew Hallowell/Getty Images)
Photo by Drew Hallowell/Getty Images

“An underlying current of quality”

Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaDec 20, 2016, 6:14 PM EST

In retrospect, Keegan Rosenberry could’ve seen it as a sign of something good.

Participating in a match to help USMNT reserves stay fit during the Copa America Centenario, Rosenberry wasn’t slotted with his Philadelphia teammates; The right back was plugged in behind winger Christian Pulisic for the U.S. side.

“At first I kinda thought it was a coincidence,” Rosenberry said. “What a chance to hopefully show well. But the more people I talked to, it seemed they wanted to get a proper look at me. As the season progressed, I didn’t think too much of it.”

[ MORE: Fire add new DP striker from Legia Warsaw ]

Still, that was one of just two experiences with the U.S. set-up. Rosenberry had not represented the Americans at any level when he was called up for a U-23 camp for college players only, listed as a midfielder, in 2015.

In the short period since, Rosenberry has grown into a player pegged as a to get a USMNT look under Bruce Arena, something the coach confirmed in a Facebook Q&A last week.

“I’m obviously very, very excited to even be in the discussion,” he said. “I can’t wait.”

Neither can U.S. fans eager to see how Rosenberry compares to DeAndre Yedlin and other options on the right. That’s pretty remarkable considering the right back showed up at Georgetown in 2011 at a different position.

“He was always playing as a center mid,” said Georgetown head coach Brian Wiese. “But my assistant, Zach Samol, saw him first and said he loved this kid because he’s so technical. He’s very clean, tough, quick. He tackles. He makes good decisions with the ball, and has good spring for not being a 6-foot kid, and his habits are really good.”

Wiese says Rosenberry became a right back by virtue of positional need. The Hoyas wanted him on the pitch, but had MLS prospects up-and-down the center of the park. Their holes going into Rosenberry’s freshman year were striker, center back and right back, and they filled them pretty well: Brandon Allen at striker (now with RBNY),  Cole Seiler at center back (Vancouver), and Rosenberry on the right.

[ WATCH: Bobby Wood scores again for Hamburg ]

“At first it was a shock to my confidence because I played all my life in the middle, and I fancied myself there,” Rosenberry said. “To hear that (he’d play right back), it wasn’t the first thing I wanted to see. But then I saw the talent of the players on the team, and I thought if I could get on the field I’d play any position.”

He started every match of his four years at Georgetown and captaining the club the last two seasons. The Hoyas went to the national championship game in Rosenberry’s freshman year, and went to the third round twice and quarterfinals once in his final three seasons.

“That experience in college was so important because I felt like I was still developing physically and mentally,” Rosenberry said. “Being a captain there for a couple of years and trying to manage the personalities and egos and demands of 25 guys really helps you mature whether you like it or not, and it makes you be a leader. It was something that I really valued.”

COLUMBUS, OH - MARCH 12: Cedrick Mabwati #11 of the Columbus Crew SC and Keegan Rosenberry #12 of the Philadelphia Union battle for position as they race to control the ball in the second half on March 12, 2016 at MAPFRE Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Philadelphia defeated Columbus 2-1. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)
Rosenberry battles for position with Columbus’ Cedrick Mabwati (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Rosenberry and Georgetown teammate Joshua Yaro were both selected by Philadelphia in the Top Three of this year’s SuperDraft. To wind up with Philadelphia was a boon for the Harrisburg, Penn., native. Rosenberry wasn’t a member of the Union’s Academy but had trained with now head coach Jim Curtin, and he admired the boss. He was inspired to put on the shirt.

Rosenberry played every minute for Curtin’s unit this season, completing almost 300 more passes than anyone on the team. Only attack-minded players Tranquillo Barnetta and Seb Le Toux completed more key passes than the rookie.

“Going to team like Philadelphia who I was familiar with before the draft, knowing some of the staff and some of the players and where to go for training, it makes you feel like you belong and I think it helped me with the transition period,” Rosenberry said. “I’m really thankful for that.”

[ MORE: Houston adds Olympic hero Alberth Elis ]

He admits a sour taste from bowing out to Toronto FC in the first round of the playoffs, but Jim Curtin’s Union wasn’t expected to make the postseason this season. Rosenberry was a big part of the surprise, his work earning him a nod as a finalist for the MLS Rookie of the Year award ultimately claimed by Jordan Morris.

Before the Union begin their follow-up run in MLS, Rosenberry will — barring a dramatic turn of events — represent the United States men’s national team at January camp under Bruce Arena.

Wiese sees a comparison between Rosenberry and a current USMNT player that the Georgetown coach helped recruit as an assistant at Notre Dame in 2005: Matt Besler.

There’s a natural comparison of the two players. Besler is taller, and Rosenberry a bit quicker, but both are praised for their inherent leadership and speak about the game in an analytical way.

“There’s just a real quality in both of those guys,” Wiese said. “There’s an underlying current of quality in everything they do, in terms of how they manage themselves, train, take care of their bodies, how serious they are about their approach to their craft and you’re like, yeah, of course they’re going to make it. Those are two guys you never have to ask to do anything twice. You never need to bring them into the office to chastise them for doing something off the field.”

[ MORE: What counts as success for Bruce Arena? ]

While Rosenberry says there was a chance he’d have to fill in at center mid following deep injuries to Philadelphia’s corps, he expect he’s a right back for life right now. And he’s grateful chance put him in that position once he left his youth club, Penn Fusion, for college in Washington, D.C.

“I took it as a challenge to hone myself as a better 1v1 defender and all the traits that come with the position,” he said. “The similarities between center mid and right back might not be too far off in terms of distribution and connecting passes and whatnot. Where it’s different is getting exposed as a defender 1-on-1 and trying to deny service where in the middle you’re maybe trying to slow things down, stop counter attacks, or funnel things one way or another. Interestingly enough, I think it made me more marketable. There are 3-5 midfielders on the field at all times, but there’s only one right back. From my sophomore year on, I viewed myself as a right back.”

And U.S. fans may be viewing him there for a while. Bring on January.

Follow @NicholasMendola

Member of Chelsea’s coaching staff to take up England role

MILTON KEYNES, ENGLAND - JANUARY 31: Steve Holland, assistant first team coach at Chelsea looks on prior to the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Milton Keynes Dons and Chelsea at Stadium mk on January 31, 2016 in Milton Keynes, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Kyle BonnDec 21, 2016, 10:28 PM EST

LONDON (AP) — A leading member of Chelsea’s coaching staff has been hired as the No. 2 to recently appointed England manager Gareth Southgate.

Steve Holland will leave his role as Chelsea’s assistant first-team coach at the end of the Premier League season to join up with the national team on a full-time basis. In the meantime, he will be free to work with England during its matches against Germany and Lithuania in March.

The 46-year-old Holland worked alongside Southgate with England’s under-21 side from 2013-16 and has been a coach at Chelsea since 2011, since when the team has won the Champions League, Premier League and Europa League. Chelsea currently leads the Premier League.

Southgate says “Steve’s experience of working with elite players and coaches at Chelsea means he knows what a world-class team needs to look like.”

Holland worked on an interim basis under Southgate for England’s games in October and November, when Southgate was in temporary charge following the departure of Sam Allardyce. Southgate was hired as permanent manager last month.

PSG takes pressure off Emery with 5-0 thrashing of Lorient

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 23: Edinson Carvani of Paris Saint-Germain during the UEFA Champions League match between Arsenal FC and Paris Saint-Germain at Emirates Stadium on November 23, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Kyle BonnDec 21, 2016, 9:01 PM EST

Paris Saint-Germain snapped a three-match winless streak in league play by beating FC Lorient 5-0 with goals from four different goalscorers plus an own-goal to round things off.

Thomas Munier, Thiago Silva, Edinson Cavani, and Lucas Moura all picked up goals for the Parisians who took a bit of pressure off manager Unai Emery who has faced some criticism recently for poor performances. The three-match winless streak was PSG’s first in Ligue 1 play in almost exactly two years, when they lost two and drew one bracketing the 2014/15 holiday break.

With that in mind, PSG hammered the Ligue 1 bottomfeeders, holding 63% of possession and out-shooting Lorient 19-4, including 7-1 on target.

Emery decided to bench starting goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, instead selecting Kevin Trapp, who admittedly had little to do in this contest. Areola has been the 5th-best goalkeeper in Ligue 1, according to Squawka’s ranking system, but PSG had conceded seven goals in the last three matches. The Spaniard has also decided to stick with Thiago Motta in midfield despite a back injury, favored instead of Grzegorz Krychowiak.

PSG goes into the break five points off the pace in the Ligue 1 table, and are staring down a matchup with Barcelona in the Champions League knockout stage.

Report: Greg Garza will make his way to MLS with Atlanta United

EAST HARTFORD, CT - OCTOBER 10: Greg Garza #14 of the the United States controls the ball against Ecuador during an international friendly at Rentschler Field on October 10, 2014 in East Hartford, Connecticut. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Kyle BonnDec 21, 2016, 7:05 PM EST

According to Goal.com’s Ives Galarcep, US international Greg Garza will make his way home to Major League Soccer with a move to Atlanta United.

Garza is currently contracted to Club Tijuana, but has hardly played in the stretch run, making the bench just once in their last 15 matches of the Apertura as his team topped the table.

Just a week ago, Garza made it known he wanted to move to the United States, and he made it happen. “It’s been made clear here in Mexico that the door is just slightly open, and there’s not much that I can do,” Garza told Goal a week ago. “The league’s new foreign player policy caused me to take a big hit as well, especially coming off injury, so it opens the door to go back to the U.S.”

According to the report by Goal, Columbus held the discovery rights to Garza, but wished not to sign him, instead trading those rights to Atlanta for cash compensation.

The 25-year-old left-back had surgery to repair a hip injury in 2015, and it has set him back since.

It’s understandable that Garza would want to do all he can to make his way back into the national team fold. New manager Bruce Arena specifically tabbed left-back as a position of need during a Facebook Live chat a week ago, mentioning that he was bringing in 34-year-old DaMarcus Beasley into January camp as a result. However, Garza has looked shaky in most of his nine USMNT caps, the last of which came in a 1-0 win over Haiti in the 2015 Gold Cup.

Atlanta United is making moves of late, acquiring Michael Parkhurst and Harrison Heath from other MLS clubs as well as Kenwyne Jones who signed back in July.

Mats Hummels bleached his hair after losing an Oktoberfest bet

Bayern's Mats Hummels, foreground, kicks the ball in front of Leipzig's Timo Werner during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Associated Press
Leave a comment
By Kyle BonnDec 21, 2016, 6:25 PM EST

Bayern Munich defender Mats Hummels says he was forced to bleach his hair after losing a bet over Oktoberfest.

The 28-year-old, who usually has jet black hair, showed up to Bayern’s 3-0 win over Leipzig with bleached blond hair, which sparked a few opp-topic questions following the match.

[ MORE: Bayern topples RB Leipzig to go three clear in table ]

Apparently, Hummels was trounced in a game of Skittles, a sport that’s essentially like mini-bowling, thus he had to pay up, but he’s not too bummed about it all. “I was afraid it would look worse,” Hummels admitted. “It will grow out so in a few weeks it will all be over.”

Hummels wouldn’t say who he lost the game and bet to, but told us he was obliterated. “After one throw, my opponent had already knocked over more than I had in my three attempts.” Bummer.