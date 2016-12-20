More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League weekend review
Dortmund's Christian Pulisic jumps for the ball in front of Augsburg goalkeeper Marwin Hitz during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Augsburg in Dortmund, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
AP Photo/Martin Meissner

Bundesliga wrap: BVB draws; Bobby Wood blasts another goal home

By Nicholas MendolaDec 20, 2016, 3:54 PM EST

Tuesday and Wednesday represent opportunities to gain ground for would-be suitors of Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig, with the two facing each other on Wednesday at the Allianz Arena.

A wasteful day for Dortmund meant their chance was lost, while Eintracht Frankfurt and Mainz also squared off.

Borussia Dortmund 1-1 Augsburg

Young American winger Christian Pulisic started again for BVB, and was a key playmaker whether shooting or passing. Yet BVB went down thanks to Ji Dong-won.

Augsburg keeper Marwin Hitz was under siege as the second half began, stopping Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang off a Pulisic feed just after Ousmane Dembele put BVB level.

Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0 Mainz

Branimir Hrgota and Aymen Barkok scored in the first and second halves, respectively, before Hrgota added a second late in the match. USMNT man Timmy Chandler started in the midfield as Eintracht scooped three points.

Hamburger SV 2-1 Schalke

Bobby Wood began the game on the bench for Hamburg after scoring at the weekend, and Hamburg scored one minute after he entered the game. Nicolai Muller nabbed the marker in the 60th minute off an assist from Filip Kostic.

Wood was a more direct contributor in the 81st minute, working his way to a foot of space before hammering an in-box shot home for his second goal in as many games. Schalke pulled one back through 20-year-old Donis Avdijaj, but Hamburg held strong for a huge three points.

Borussia Monchengladbach 1-1 Wolfsburg

Daniel Caligiuri lifted the visitors in front after just three minutes, with the assist going to Max Arnold. Thorgan Hazard knotted it up 7 minutes after halftime, but Mario Gomez restored Wolfsburg’s lead with his fourth goal of the season.

USMNT left-sided man Fabian Johnson remains out for Gladbach with an achilles tendon problem.

Wednesday
All matches at 2 p.m. EDT

Hertha Berlin vs. Darmstadt
Koln vs. Bayer Leverkusen
Bayern Munich vs. RB Leipzig
Ingolstadt vs. Freiburg
Hoffenheim vs. Werder Bremen

Standings

 

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Bayern Munich 15 11 3 1 35 9 26 6-2-0 5-1-1 36
 RB Leipzig 15 11 3 1 31 12 19 6-1-0 5-2-1 36
 Eintracht Frankfurt 16 8 5 3 22 12 10 5-3-0 3-2-3 29
 Borussia Dortmund 16 7 6 3 35 19 16 5-3-0 2-3-3 27
 1899 Hoffenheim 15 6 9 0 27 16 11 4-4-0 2-5-0 27
 Hertha BSC Berlin 15 8 3 4 22 16 6 6-0-1 2-3-3 27
 1. FC Köln 15 6 6 3 20 14 6 4-3-0 2-3-3 24
 Bayer Leverkusen 15 6 2 7 22 23 -1 3-2-3 3-0-4 20
 FSV Mainz 05 16 6 2 8 26 30 -4 4-1-2 2-1-6 20
 SC Freiburg 15 6 2 7 19 26 -7 5-0-2 1-2-5 20
 FC Schalke 04 16 5 3 8 20 19 1 4-1-3 1-2-5 18
 FC Augsburg 16 4 6 6 13 17 -4 2-3-3 2-3-3 18
 VfL Wolfsburg 16 4 4 8 15 24 -9 1-2-5 3-2-3 16
 Mönchengladbach 16 4 4 8 15 25 -10 4-3-2 0-1-6 16
 Werder Bremen 15 4 3 8 19 33 -14 3-1-4 1-2-4 15
 Hamburger SV 16 3 4 9 14 31 -17 2-2-4 1-2-5 13
 FC Ingolstadt 04 15 3 3 9 13 25 -12 1-2-4 2-1-5 12
 Darmstadt 15 2 2 11 11 28 -17 2-2-4 0-0-7 8

Member of Chelsea’s coaching staff to take up England role

MILTON KEYNES, ENGLAND - JANUARY 31: Steve Holland, assistant first team coach at Chelsea looks on prior to the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Milton Keynes Dons and Chelsea at Stadium mk on January 31, 2016 in Milton Keynes, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Kyle BonnDec 21, 2016, 10:28 PM EST

LONDON (AP) — A leading member of Chelsea’s coaching staff has been hired as the No. 2 to recently appointed England manager Gareth Southgate.

Steve Holland will leave his role as Chelsea’s assistant first-team coach at the end of the Premier League season to join up with the national team on a full-time basis. In the meantime, he will be free to work with England during its matches against Germany and Lithuania in March.

The 46-year-old Holland worked alongside Southgate with England’s under-21 side from 2013-16 and has been a coach at Chelsea since 2011, since when the team has won the Champions League, Premier League and Europa League. Chelsea currently leads the Premier League.

Southgate says “Steve’s experience of working with elite players and coaches at Chelsea means he knows what a world-class team needs to look like.”

Holland worked on an interim basis under Southgate for England’s games in October and November, when Southgate was in temporary charge following the departure of Sam Allardyce. Southgate was hired as permanent manager last month.

PSG takes pressure off Emery with 5-0 thrashing of Lorient

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 23: Edinson Carvani of Paris Saint-Germain during the UEFA Champions League match between Arsenal FC and Paris Saint-Germain at Emirates Stadium on November 23, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Kyle BonnDec 21, 2016, 9:01 PM EST

Paris Saint-Germain snapped a three-match winless streak in league play by beating FC Lorient 5-0 with goals from four different goalscorers plus an own-goal to round things off.

Thomas Munier, Thiago Silva, Edinson Cavani, and Lucas Moura all picked up goals for the Parisians who took a bit of pressure off manager Unai Emery who has faced some criticism recently for poor performances. The three-match winless streak was PSG’s first in Ligue 1 play in almost exactly two years, when they lost two and drew one bracketing the 2014/15 holiday break.

With that in mind, PSG hammered the Ligue 1 bottomfeeders, holding 63% of possession and out-shooting Lorient 19-4, including 7-1 on target.

Emery decided to bench starting goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, instead selecting Kevin Trapp, who admittedly had little to do in this contest. Areola has been the 5th-best goalkeeper in Ligue 1, according to Squawka’s ranking system, but PSG had conceded seven goals in the last three matches. The Spaniard has also decided to stick with Thiago Motta in midfield despite a back injury, favored instead of Grzegorz Krychowiak.

PSG goes into the break five points off the pace in the Ligue 1 table, and are staring down a matchup with Barcelona in the Champions League knockout stage.

Report: Greg Garza will make his way to MLS with Atlanta United

EAST HARTFORD, CT - OCTOBER 10: Greg Garza #14 of the the United States controls the ball against Ecuador during an international friendly at Rentschler Field on October 10, 2014 in East Hartford, Connecticut. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Kyle BonnDec 21, 2016, 7:05 PM EST

According to Goal.com’s Ives Galarcep, US international Greg Garza will make his way home to Major League Soccer with a move to Atlanta United.

Garza is currently contracted to Club Tijuana, but has hardly played in the stretch run, making the bench just once in their last 15 matches of the Apertura as his team topped the table.

Just a week ago, Garza made it known he wanted to move to the United States, and he made it happen. “It’s been made clear here in Mexico that the door is just slightly open, and there’s not much that I can do,” Garza told Goal a week ago. “The league’s new foreign player policy caused me to take a big hit as well, especially coming off injury, so it opens the door to go back to the U.S.”

According to the report by Goal, Columbus held the discovery rights to Garza, but wished not to sign him, instead trading those rights to Atlanta for cash compensation.

The 25-year-old left-back had surgery to repair a hip injury in 2015, and it has set him back since.

It’s understandable that Garza would want to do all he can to make his way back into the national team fold. New manager Bruce Arena specifically tabbed left-back as a position of need during a Facebook Live chat a week ago, mentioning that he was bringing in 34-year-old DaMarcus Beasley into January camp as a result. However, Garza has looked shaky in most of his nine USMNT caps, the last of which came in a 1-0 win over Haiti in the 2015 Gold Cup.

Atlanta United is making moves of late, acquiring Michael Parkhurst and Harrison Heath from other MLS clubs as well as Kenwyne Jones who signed back in July.

Mats Hummels bleached his hair after losing an Oktoberfest bet

Bayern's Mats Hummels, foreground, kicks the ball in front of Leipzig's Timo Werner during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Associated Press
By Kyle BonnDec 21, 2016, 6:25 PM EST

Bayern Munich defender Mats Hummels says he was forced to bleach his hair after losing a bet over Oktoberfest.

The 28-year-old, who usually has jet black hair, showed up to Bayern’s 3-0 win over Leipzig with bleached blond hair, which sparked a few opp-topic questions following the match.

[ MORE: Bayern topples RB Leipzig to go three clear in table ]

Apparently, Hummels was trounced in a game of Skittles, a sport that’s essentially like mini-bowling, thus he had to pay up, but he’s not too bummed about it all. “I was afraid it would look worse,” Hummels admitted. “It will grow out so in a few weeks it will all be over.”

Hummels wouldn’t say who he lost the game and bet to, but told us he was obliterated. “After one throw, my opponent had already knocked over more than I had in my three attempts.” Bummer.