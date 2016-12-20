Bundesliga wrap: BVB draws; Bobby Wood blasts another goal home

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Tuesday and Wednesday represent opportunities to gain ground for would-be suitors of Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig, with the two facing each other on Wednesday at the Allianz Arena.

A wasteful day for Dortmund meant their chance was lost, while Eintracht Frankfurt and Mainz also squared off.

Borussia Dortmund 1-1 Augsburg

Young American winger Christian Pulisic started again for BVB, and was a key playmaker whether shooting or passing. Yet BVB went down thanks to Ji Dong-won.

Augsburg keeper Marwin Hitz was under siege as the second half began, stopping Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang off a Pulisic feed just after Ousmane Dembele put BVB level.

Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0 Mainz

Branimir Hrgota and Aymen Barkok scored in the first and second halves, respectively, before Hrgota added a second late in the match. USMNT man Timmy Chandler started in the midfield as Eintracht scooped three points.

Hamburger SV 2-1 Schalke

Bobby Wood began the game on the bench for Hamburg after scoring at the weekend, and Hamburg scored one minute after he entered the game. Nicolai Muller nabbed the marker in the 60th minute off an assist from Filip Kostic.

Wood was a more direct contributor in the 81st minute, working his way to a foot of space before hammering an in-box shot home for his second goal in as many games. Schalke pulled one back through 20-year-old Donis Avdijaj, but Hamburg held strong for a huge three points.

Borussia Monchengladbach 1-1 Wolfsburg

Daniel Caligiuri lifted the visitors in front after just three minutes, with the assist going to Max Arnold. Thorgan Hazard knotted it up 7 minutes after halftime, but Mario Gomez restored Wolfsburg’s lead with his fourth goal of the season.

USMNT left-sided man Fabian Johnson remains out for Gladbach with an achilles tendon problem.

Wednesday

All matches at 2 p.m. EDT

Hertha Berlin vs. Darmstadt

Koln vs. Bayer Leverkusen

Bayern Munich vs. RB Leipzig

Ingolstadt vs. Freiburg

Hoffenheim vs. Werder Bremen

Standings

