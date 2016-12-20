Chicago Fire add Designated Player striker from Legia Warsaw

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

If the Polish Ekstraklasa is anywhere near or better the standard of Major League Soccer, the Chicago Fire have landed a good one.

The Fire’s latest Designated Player is Legia Warsaw striker Nemanja Nikolic, whose 23 times capped as a Hungarian national teamer.

Chicago finished last in the Eastern Conference during its first year under coach Veljko Paunovic.

“I am very happy to be joining Chicago Fire. From the moment the club expressed interest and especially after speaking with manager Veljko Paunovic, and although I had other offers, this is where I wanted to be,” Nikolic said in a Fire press release. “Through this transfer, we have secured a champion in his prime, and one of the most prolific goal scorers in Europe over the last few years,” said Fire general manager Nelson Rodriguez. “In addition to his on-field talents, Nemanja is a fantastic person. His relentless pursuit of victory and goals is certain to make him a fan favorite.”

A 28-year-old center forward, Nikolic has 19 goals in 31 matches this year including a tally against Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League.

He has 194 total goals in 326 club appearances, also playing for Videoton, Kaposvar, Kaposvolgye, and Barcs.

