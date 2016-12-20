Ex-USMNT player Wagner will stay at Huddersfield Town

Former USMNT striker David Wagner is a hot commodity in management, and had to speak up to quash rumors on Tuesday.

The Huddersfield Town manager has the Terriers in fourth place in the Football League Championship, nine points off an automatic promotion place.

[ MORE: Bundesliga wrap – Wood scores again ]

That success coupled with his time at Borussia Dortmund II saw the German-born Wagner linked with several German clubs including Wolfsburg.

German reports simply assumed Wagner would jump at the chance to head to the Bundesliga (and admittedly, it’s difficult to imagine someone wouldn’t be interested in a gig like Wolfsburg even as they underachieve).

From HTAFC.com:

“It is correct that there has been interest from a few Bundesliga clubs. They have obviously seen the way we are going at Huddersfield Town and the journey we have been on together over the last 12 months. “It’s important for me to clarify that my focus is on moving forward at Huddersfield Town. We want to develop what has been a good season so far into a great one, with the staff, players and fans together as one!”

Terriers chairman Dean Hoyle ripped apart the reports, claiming the German media was dismissing the history of their club in assuming Wagner would skip town for the Bundesliga.

Follow @NicholasMendola