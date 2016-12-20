Griezmann aspires to play with Usain Bolt, join Beckham Miami side

While Antoine Griezmann is currently in the prime of his career with one of the world’s top sides, the Frenchman has aspirations to play in the United States one day.

More and more international talents have become open to joining MLS over recent years after seeing the likes of David Villa, Robbie Keane and Sebastian Giovinco have such success in the top American league.

Griezmann, 25, has stated that while he doesn’t see his European career concluding in the near future that he does wish to play in Miami for David Beckham’s side once the club is established in MLS.

“I love the States. I want to have an NBA season ticket, and go and watch each game with my children. I already see myself there,” said Griezmann, whose Atletico contract runs through to 2021. “I don’t know which city yet, but why not in Beckham’s franchise in Miami. It would be the best to play under Beckham.”

Beckham’s Miami project currently sits in line as MLS’ 24th franchise, however, talks have been quiet for some time regarding the expansion side’s future.

Griezmann has also become enamored with the idea of playing with Jamaican track star Usain Bolt, who has expressed his desire to attempt to mount a professional soccer career.

Bolt has had the opportunity to train with both Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund, however, with the 30-year-old still an active international track runner it remains to be seen whether or not the Jamaican would actually devote his full time to playing soccer.

Both athletes are sponsored by Puma, and Griezmann says Bolt would certainly be an exciting player to watch on his current Atletico side.

“Play against him, no, but with him, yes! I would like him to play up front with me just behind to knock balls deep for him,” Griezmann said. “I’d leave him all alone with the goalkeeper. I saw that he’s trained a bit with Dortmund and Manchester United.

“Speed isn’t everything, but he’d be a great striker at Atletico. Usain Bolt would be perfect for our game. Me behind and him up front. The best!”