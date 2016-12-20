Lampard believes Chelsea will regain Premier League

There may be a little personal bias, but one former Chelsea great believes the Blues won’t be caught atop the Premier League after their recent tear.

Frank Lampard believes will capture the PL crown once again in 2016/17 after relinquishing the title to surprise winners Leicester City a season ago.

The Blues are currently on an 11-match win streak, just two victories shy of tying the 2001/02 Arsenal side that went on to win England’s crown.

Antonio Conte‘s swap in tactics to a 3-4-3 formation has drastically changed the team’s fortunes, and Lampard recognizes that switch as the defining moment of the season to date.

“As a Chelsea man it is great to see, all credit to everybody there,” Lampard told Sky Sports. “The manager obviously changed the system after a defeat at Arsenal. Nobody would have fancied them to be anywhere near winning the league at that point and now they look the dominant team.

“I don’t like to tempt fate but I can’t see anyone who has got the consistency to close the gap, so I fancy Chelsea strongly now.”

While Lampard believes several of the PL’s top sides, such as Manchester City and Liverpool, will remain in the title race for much of the season, the former midfielder doesn’t see anyone catching the Blues barring a massive collapse.

“[Man] City are in a decent position,” Lampard said. “And there are teams with quality for sure — City, I think Liverpool are very good to watch this year, and Arsenal.

“I think those will be the group chasing but with Chelsea, when you take that kind of a gap into Christmas, I think barring suspensions or injuries to top players like [Eden] Hazard and [Diego] Costa, I fancy them to carry it through.”