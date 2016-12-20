Nike exec says Ronaldo won’t wear “slow” black boots

Cristiano Ronaldo is performance- and image-driven.

It seems his choice of cleats comes down to a combination of the two.

Max Blau is an executive vice president at Nike, and was the focus of an interview with Goal.com’s Micaela Cannataro.

Blau says the choice of boot color is important, and that Ronaldo is very specific about what he wants and, moreover, what he doesn’t want on his feet.

“Every player has their favourite colour, and it’s been scientifically proven that the colour of the boots activates chemicals in the player’s mind. “When you feel better, you play better. The main reason of the colour is to give confidence. For example, Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t like to wear black boots because he says black looks slow and he wants to feel fast.”

I played my poor soccer well before the heyday of vibrant boots, but I always appreciated black as a base for my cleats (and white was considered wild). Then again, it appears I could’ve been so much faster had I just found something brighter.

