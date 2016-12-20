Report: Crew striker Kamara targeted by various English sides

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

The Columbus Crew didn’t have the success that they had hoped for in 2016, but Greg Berhalter’s side did find a diamond in the rough with striker Ola Kamara.

Unfortunately, it seems as though the 27-year-old could be quickly returning to Europe after his impressive 2016 display in MLS.

According to Metro New York, Kamara is being targeted by at least one Premier League side, while two English Championship teams have also expressed interest.

While no specific clubs were specified in the report, Kamara has surely caught the attention of teams after his 16-goal season for the Crew.

Prior to joining MLS, the Norwegian striker played for various European sides, including Austria Wien and Molde. Kamara has also made seven appearances for the Norway national team since 2013 and scored one goal in that span.