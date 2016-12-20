Report: Diego Costa in line for lucrative Chelsea deal

According to Goal.com’s Ives Galarcep, US international Greg Garza will make his way home to Major League Soccer with a move to Atlanta United.

Garza is currently contracted to Club Tijuana, but has hardly played in the stretch run, making the bench just once in their last 15 matches of the Apertura as his team topped the table.

Just a week ago, Garza made it known he wanted to move to the United States, and he made it happen. “It’s been made clear here in Mexico that the door is just slightly open, and there’s not much that I can do,” Garza told Goal a week ago. “The league’s new foreign player policy caused me to take a big hit as well, especially coming off injury, so it opens the door to go back to the U.S.”

According to the report by Goal, Columbus held the discovery rights to Garza, but wished not to sign him, instead trading those rights to Atlanta for cash compensation.

The 25-year-old left-back had surgery to repair a hip injury in 2015, and it has set him back since.

It’s understandable that Garza would want to do all he can to make his way back into the national team fold. New manager Bruce Arena specifically tabbed left-back as a position of need during a Facebook Live chat a week ago, mentioning that he was bringing in 34-year-old DaMarcus Beasley into January camp as a result. However, Garza has looked shaky in most of his nine USMNT caps, the last of which came in a 1-0 win over Haiti in the 2015 Gold Cup.

Atlanta United is making moves of late, acquiring Michael Parkhurst and Harrison Heath from other MLS clubs as well as Kenwyne Jones who signed back in July.

