Transfer Rumor Roundup: Barton to re-join Burnley, Reds target Schmeichel

After some time away from the Premier League, Joey Barton is set to make a return to England’s top flight.

The 34-year-old will officially re-join Burnley in January after being cast away by Rangers several months back. Barton was involved in a spat with fellow Rangers teammate Andy Halliday following a loss and was ultimately exiled by the club.

Since, Barton has been training with Burnley before the club opted to bring back the veteran midfielder.

Goalkeepers are in high demand for some of the PL’s top sides, and Liverpool could be preparing to bring a new player to man the pipes.

The Reds are reportedly eyeing up a move for Leicester City keeper Kasper Schmeichel in order to establish consistency at the position.

Between Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius, manager Jurgen Klopp has had much difficulty maintaining success at the goalkeeper position in his tenure at Liverpool, and the reigning PL-winning keeper Schmeichel could be the player the team needs to take over.

With the Foxes far off the pace they set a season ago as PL champions, the Reds could potentially swoop in and sign the 30-year-old.

Everton are reportedly reigniting their interest in Napoli’s Manolo Gabbiadini after previously putting in a bid for the striker last summer.

Gabbiadini is said to be unhappy with the Italian side and looking for a way out in January.

In 10 Serie A matches this season, the 25-year-old has scored one goal.

The Gunners are looking at a long-term answer at goalkeeper once Petr Cech moves on from the London side, and the club’s answer could come from Belgium.

Arsenal is reportedly interested in Standard Liege keeper Guillaume Hubert, who has already posted 13 clean sheets for the Belgian side in his young career at the club.

The 22-year-old will see his contract expire with the club in the summer, potentially giving Arsenal a legitimate shot at signing ahead of next season.