USMNT World Cup qualifiers moved up slightly

CHICAGO (AP) The United States’ World Cup qualifiers in June have been moved up slightly because of Mexico’s participation in the Confederations Cup.

The U.S. Soccer Federation said Tuesday that the Americans’ home game against Trinidad and Tobago will be played June 8, a day earlier than first scheduled. The Americans’ match at Mexico will be played June 11, two days ahead of the original date.

Mexico plays its Confederations Cup opener against Portugal on June 18 in Kazan, Russia.

After the U.S. lost its opening two games in the final round of the North and Central American and Caribbean region, coach Jurgen Klinsmann was fired and replaced by Bruce Arena, the U.S. coach from 1998-2006.

The Americans resume qualifying at home against Honduras on March 24, then play four days later at Panama.