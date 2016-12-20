Zlatan says Man Utd target Lindelof “ready for the big clubs”

News broke Monday that Manchester United were on the verge of sealing a deal for Swedish center back Victor Lindelof of Benfica.

His former international teammate Zlatan Ibrahimovic issued some comments about the 6-foot-2 22-year-old on Tuesday, and should have United fans excited about the 11-times capped back.

At the very least, Lindelof would provide cover when Eric Bailly leaves for the Africa Cup of Nations next month. The Red Devils also have Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, and Marcos Rojo in the fold.

From Sky Sports:

“He is growing. He has a lot of responsibility with the national team now. Is he good enough for United? I think he is ready for the big clubs out there. It is up to him what he wants and what the situation says. Whatever he chooses, it will be good for him. I know he is hot on the market so let him make the right choice for him.”

Benfica drew Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, while United has Saint-Etienne in the Europa League’s Round of 32.

