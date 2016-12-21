Bayern takes control of Bundesliga with win over Leipzig

Bayern Munich has snatched the top of the table from RB Leipzig just before Christmas with a comprehensive 3-0 win at Allianz Arena.

In the final match before the holiday break, Leipzig saw its table lead officially evaporate, going down a man after just 30 minutes after pulling down Philipp Lahm from behind. A man down and without their in-form creative force on the field, Leipzig had little to offer, finishing with just two shots on target, and none after Forsberg was given an early shower.

On the other side, the Bavarians showed their dominance throughout, going 2-0 up after just 25 minutes on its first two shots on target of the game via Thiago Alcantara and Xabi Alonso, and they capped it off just moments after halftime ended as Robert Lewandowski bagged one from the spot to send Bayern through.

It almost looked too easy at times for Bayern – obviously a bad sign for Leipzig – especially on the second goal as the Bayern players looked at ease passing through the box before Alonso eventually finished calmly from a relatively tight angle.

The win sent Bayern three points clear at the top, although they were already in first via goal difference before the match. It doesn’t get any easier for Leipzig in what now becomes a clear make-or-break stretch for their title hopes. They’re forced to sit on this loss all the way until January 21st when they take on 4th placed Eintract Frankfurt, 5th placed Hoffenheim, and 6th placed Dortmund all in a row. Bayern, meanwhile, doesn’t face a top-six team again until February 18th when they take on Hertha Berlin.

