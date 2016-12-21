Borussia Monchengladbach sacks manager Schubert with team in relegation battle

The Bundesliga table is all kinds of out of whack this season, and it’s starting to have serious effects on the job security of some of those involved.

The story of the season has been the title challenge of RB Leipzig, but there are other, more unfortunate stories further down the table. Perrennial strongholds Schalke, Wolfsburg, and Borussia Monchengladbach are all in the bottom half, with the latter making a change.

Gladbach has sacked coach Andre Schubert with the club in 14th position, just four points above the automatic relegation zone and three points adrift of the playoff spot. The team has won just a single Bundesliga game since the start of October, and have lost three of their last four. They also bombed out of the Champions League after finishing third in the group stage, with their last showing a meek one, a 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Barcelona.

“We have held a lot of talks in recent days and analysed our on the pitch development, and together with Andre we have come to the conclusion that it is better for both sides to call an end to our collaboration,” said Gladbach sporting director Max Eberl told the club’s official website in a release.

Schubert took it in stride, saying the club is “more important and bigger than any individual.”

The 45-year-old replaced Lucien Favre just over a year ago, first on an interim basis before earning the full-time position two months later. They finished fourth in the Bundesliga last season under Schubert, a Champions League place.

Wolfsburg is also searching for a manager, having reportedly approached Huddersfield manager David Wagner, who turned it down. They had just two league wins on the season until two weeks ago when they proceeded to win two in a row to jump above Gladbach.

