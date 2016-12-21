First Kick 2017: Sounders open title defense in HOU; ATL, MNU debuts

The 2016 MLS season came to a close 11 short days ago, and already it’s (almost) time for the 2017 schedule to be released.

On Wednesday, MLS gave us just enough to whet our palates and tide us over through the holidays before the release of the full schedule sometime shortly (hopefully) after the New Year — dates, times and opponents for the home openers of all 22 teams.

The season will kick off in Portland, Friday, March 3, when Minnesota United make their MLS debut away to the Timbers. Fellow MLS newcomers Atlanta United will debut two days later, Sunday, March 5, at home (Bobby Dodd Stadium, home of Georgia Tech football) against the New York Red Bulls. Orlando City SC will open their brand new stadium in downtown Orlando the same day.

The Seattle Sounders’ MLS Cup defense will begin with a trip to Houston, where they’ll take on Wilmer Cabrera’s new-look Dynamo. As they have done each of the past two seasons, Toronto FC will begin their season with an extended road trip, this time less than a month long, making their home debut against Sporting Kansas City on March 31.

WEEK 1

Friday, March 3, 2017 — Portland Timbers vs. Minnesota United FC (Providence Park)

Saturday, March 4, 2017

Columbus Crew SC vs. Chicago Fire (MAPFRE Stadium)

LA Galaxy vs. FC Dallas (StubHub Center)

Real Salt Lake vs. Toronto FC (Rio Tinto Stadium)

Colorado Rapids vs. New England Revolution (Dick’s Sporting Goods Park)

D.C. United vs. Sporting Kansas City (RFK Stadium)

Houston Dynamo vs. Seattle Sounders FC (BBVA Compass Stadium)

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Montreal Impact (Avaya Stadium)

Sunday, March 5, 2017

Orlando City SC vs. New York City FC (Orlando City SC Stadium)

Atlanta United vs. New York Red Bulls (Bobby Dodd Stadium)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Philadelphia Union (BC Place)

WEEK 2

Saturday, March 11, 2017

Chicago Fire vs. Real Salt Lake (Toyota Park)

New England Revolution vs. Orlando City SC (Gillette Stadium)

New York Red Bulls vs. Colorado Rapids (Red Bull Arena)

Philadelphia Union vs. Toronto FC (Talen Energy Stadium)

Montreal Impact vs. Seattle Sounders FC (Olympic Stadium)

Sporting Kansas City vs. FC Dallas (Children’s Mercy Park)

Sunday, March 12, 2017

New York City FC vs. D.C. United (Yankee Stadium)

Minnesota United FC vs. Atlanta United (TCF Bank Stadium)

WEEK 3

Saturday, March 18, 2017 — FC Dallas vs. New England Revolution (Toyota Stadium)

Sunday, March 19, 2017 — Seattle Sounders FC vs. New York Red Bulls (CenturyLink Field)

WEEK 5

Friday, March 31, 2017 — Toronto FC vs. Sporting Kansas City (BMO Field)

