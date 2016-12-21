Lukaku agrees to new contract, still angling for move away from Everton

Romelu Lukaku has been angling for a move away from Everton since a time which feels like prior to his (permanent) arrival at Goodison Park in the summer of 2014.

Signed by Chelsea at age 18, Lukaku was destined for a level of superstardom which many — himself clearly included — don’t believe he can reach while representing the blue half of Merseyside. The summer of 2016 was simply one long, drawn out transfer saga surrounding the 23-year-old Belgian striker.

In the end, new manager Ronald Koeman was able to persuade Lukaku to spend at least one more season at Goodison. Nine Premier League goals later, and Lukaku is set to be rewarded with a new contract, according to his agent, Mino Raiola. While Lukaku will almost surely receive an increase to his weekly wages thanks to his new deal, which Raiola says is “99.9 percent” agreed, it has absolutely no bearing on his future beyond the 2016-17 season — quotes from the Guardian:

“With Everton, we have 99.9 percent reached terms. If Romelu is good enough, strong enough, to move in the next year then we will talk to Everton about it. It is a very good relationship at the moment. We know what both parties want. Everton is going through a transition from a club that was maybe aiming for Europa League and now they are more ambitious and maybe in the near future will go into the Champions League or maybe even win the Premier League at a certain stage. For sure, it is an interesting club in England.” Raiola added: “In football, you can’t look too much in front. You need to take it one transfer window at a time. For now, we are agreeing terms and then we will see in the summer what happens and how the situation is. If there is an interest from both parties to move on, then we will talk with the club, but at this point we only have one objective and that is to perform as well as possible for Everton.”

For the player, this means he’ll be paid a fair bit more money over the next six months. For the club, it means more dollars remaining on his existing contract, should a club make a move for him in the summer, translating into a larger transfer fee to buy Lukaku out of pact with Everton. It’s a win-win.

