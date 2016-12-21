PSG takes pressure off Emery with 5-0 thrashing of Lorient

Paris Saint-Germain snapped a three-match winless streak in league play by beating FC Lorient 5-0 with goals from four different goalscorers plus an own-goal to round things off.

Thomas Munier, Thiago Silva, Edinson Cavani, and Lucas Moura all picked up goals for the Parisians who took a bit of pressure off manager Unai Emery who has faced some criticism recently for poor performances. The three-match winless streak was PSG’s first in Ligue 1 play in almost exactly two years, when they lost two and drew one bracketing the 2014/15 holiday break.

With that in mind, PSG hammered the Ligue 1 bottomfeeders, holding 63% of possession and out-shooting Lorient 19-4, including 7-1 on target.

Emery decided to bench starting goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, instead selecting Kevin Trapp, who admittedly had little to do in this contest. Areola has been the 5th-best goalkeeper in Ligue 1, according to Squawka’s ranking system, but PSG had conceded seven goals in the last three matches. The Spaniard has also decided to stick with Thiago Motta in midfield despite a back injury, favored instead of Grzegorz Krychowiak.

PSG goes into the break five points off the pace in the Ligue 1 table, and are staring down a matchup with Barcelona in the Champions League knockout stage.

