Report: Man Utd (already) considering contract extension for Mourinho

Jose Mourinho has been the manager of Manchester United for 208 days. His current contract, a three-year deal which was signed on May 27, doesn’t expire for another 921 days.

Yet, the 53-year-old Portuguese is reportedly in line for a contract extension that would keep him at Old Trafford for quite some time to come, according to the Guardian.

While early returns have been largely positive under Mourinho, in terms of results, it’s the positive vibes surrounding the first team and the club in its entirety that are reportedly the cause for the club’s rush to extend a contract which still has more than two and a half years until expiration.

Mourinho has had a positive effect at the training ground, too. The view that Mourinho has been grumpy and discontented at times has caused some bemusement among the United hierarchy, with it being said the manager can be light-hearted around the players and a practical joker.

With three straight wins in the Premier League (unbeaten in their last eight games), Man United have reached the dizzying heights of sixth place in the league table, just three points back of Tottenham Hotspur for fifth, and four points behind Arsenal for fourth. In contrast, each of the last three years, since Sir Alex Ferguson‘s retirement, saw United nearly 10 points off the top-four ahead of the busy holiday period.

