USMNT’s Green completes transfer away from Bayern Munich

U.S. national team attacker Julian Green has completed a transfer from Bayern Munich to Stuttgart on a two-and-a-half-year contract, the second-division club announced on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old (yes, really, he’s still only 21) Bayern academy product will be added to Stuttgart’s registered squad in 11 days, as soon as the January transfer window opens. Stuttgart currently sit third in the 2. Bundesliga, two points back of leaders Eintracht Braunschweig after 17 of 34 games.

New challenge! After great years at @FCBayern, I'm really looking forward to the new club, the teammates and the city 👌🏾 @VfB #jg37 pic.twitter.com/64FjgB53CU — Julian Green (@J_Green37) December 21, 2016

Green’s quest for playing time has previously taken him on loan spells to Hamburg two seasons ago. Green struggled mightily while playing for a side that fought relegation all season before ultimately security their top-flight status with a win in the relegation playoffs. Green made five appearances for the first team before a new manager was appointed (the club’s second of four that season), at which point Green was dropped to the reserve team.

The 2016-17 season began in promising fashion, scoring a hat trick in a preseason game against Inter Milan. He went on to make just two appearances once the season began, both in cup competition, and scored one goal.

