Alan Pardew fired by Crystal Palace after dreadful 2016

The reign of Pardiola at Crystal Palace is over.

On Thursday Alan Pardew was fired as manager of Crystal Palace with the Eagles winning just four of their 17 games this season and just six in total in 2016.

Despite reaching the 2015-16 FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium (Palace lost to Manchester United in extra time) it has been a horrendous 12 months for Pardew and the South London club in the Premier League as they slumped from challenging for a top six finish to becoming relegation candidates.

The Eagles released a brief statement on their website to confirm they’d fired former Crystal Palace player Pardew.

Crystal Palace F.C. have today asked Alan Pardew to step down as Manager of the Club. Club Chairman Steve Parish said, “I would like to put on record our sincere gratitude for the tremendous service Alan has given us, both in his time here as Manager and previously as a player. Following a fantastic second half of 2014/15, the 2015/16 season culminated in only narrowly missing out on winning the FA cup as well as securing our Premier League place for a record breaking fourth time. During his tenure Alan’s hard work and dedication were without question, he has improved so many areas of the Club and we wish him the very best for the future. With games now coming thick and fast over the holiday period the Club are hoping to put someone in place as quickly as possible but have nothing to say about a replacement at this time.

Just three days before Christmas Day is a particularly brutal time to fire someone from their job but Pardew has had this coming for quite some time.

Following a run of six-straight PL defeats from October to early December, the former West Ham, Southampton and Newcastle coach came under heavy scrutiny and acknowledge his job was under threat. With Palace taken over my American investors Josh Harris and David Blitzer, Pardew hit out following Palace’s win against Southampton in December.

“The chairman got a bit edgy this week, as you’d expect,” Pardew said. “We have a lot of serious investors at the club who perhaps don’t know a lot about football so the chairman has been defending me. I always think as a manager at any level, particularly in the modern era, expect the sack. Just expect it; it’s coming at some stage, so just do your job as best you can. Every week, that’s what I try to do.”

It’s unlikely that comment went down well.

After spending big money on the likes of Yohan Cabaye and Christian Benteke, Pardew just hasn’t got the best out of his squad and after almost two years at the helm he now leaves the Eagles in a relegation battle.

With huge relegation battles coming up against Swansea City and West Ham coming up in their next four PL games, Palace sit just one point above relegation zone. Who could replace Pardew?

Sam Allardyce is the bookmakers favorite to take charge, while Chris Coleman, Roy Hodgson and Gary Rowett are also leading candidates.

