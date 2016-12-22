More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League weekend review
COLCHESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 06: Sam Allardyce manager of England looks during the European Under 21 Qualifier match between England U21 V Norway U21 at Colchester Community Stadium on September 6, 2016 in Colchester, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Allardyce clear favorite to take charge at Crystal Palace

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 22, 2016, 11:49 AM EST

Sam Allardyce is suddenly a man in demand.

The disgraced former England manager is the overwhelming bookmakers favorite to take the vacant position at Crystal Palace after the Eagles fired Alan Pardew on Thursday.

Reports are already circulating that Allardyce’s representatives are set to meet with Palace’s chairman Steve Parish in the next 24 hours to discuss the role.

Allardyce, 62, was fired as England manager in September after being filmed in a sting operation telling undercover reports he could circumvent Football Association rules on signing players. He coached the English national team for just 67 days and managed just one game before he agreed to step down as Three Lions boss.

Following the allegations of corruption, Allardyce was not charged by the police following an extensive investigation from the FA and is free to return to the game despite his reputation taking a big hit.

The former Bolton, Newcastle, West Ham and Sunderland manager has proved to be an expert at keeping teams in the Premier League and he pulled off a miracle to keep Sunderland in the top-flight last season after arriving just before the midway point of the 2015-16 campaign.

Current Wales manager Chris Coleman and former Birmingham City boss Gary Rowett are also in the running, according to the bookies, while former USMNT manager Jurgen Klinsmann is ranked as an outsider for the job. During his time in charge of the U.S. national team, Klinsmann’s name always came up when PL jobs were available and with American owners Josh Harris and David Blitzer in charge of Palace maybe they’ll give Klinsmann a chance in the Premier League?

It seems unlikely that will be the case with Palace’s chairman Parish saying to the BBC that “now we’re going to wind the dial back the other way” in terms of more direct soccer over the expansive passing style Pardew tried, and failed, to create.

Surely Allardyce is the man to bring back direct soccer to Selhurst Park and grind out results a la Tony Pulis from 2014. With Wilfried Zaha and Jason Puncheon out wide, plus Christian Benteke up front, Allardyce won’t need to spend much to turn things around. He’ll likely have to improve Palace’s shocking defending but as we saw at Sunderland, he can organize teams to be tough to beat in the Premier League.

If Palace want to secure their short-term survival in the Premier League, Allardyce is their man. Of course, there’s a moral argument here given his actions while England manager but with no police action taken against Allardyce, Palace may give him a second chance.

Below is a list of the bookmakers odds for the next manager of Crystal Palace:

Sam Allardyce – 1/3
Chris Coleman – 6/1
Roberto Mancini – 7/1
Gary Rowett – 8/1
Roy Hodgson – 12/1
Jurgen Klinsmann – 16/1

Lazio MF Lulic banned 20 days, fined $10k for racist remark to opponent

ROME, ROMA - DECEMBER 04: Senad Lulic of SS Lazio in action during the Serie A match between SS Lazio and AS Roma at Stadio Olimpico on December 4, 2016 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Marco Rosi/Getty Images)
Photo by Marco Rosi/Getty Images
Associated PressDec 22, 2016, 10:15 PM EST

ROME (AP) Lazio midfielder Senad Lulic has been banned for 20 days and fined 10,000 euros (around $10,500) for a racist insult toward Roma defender Antonio Rudiger following the Rome derby.

In a post-match interview, Lulic said Rudiger was provoking Lazio players and that “two years ago he was selling socks and belts in Stuttgart, now he acts like he’s a phenomenon.”

A day after the Dec. 4 derby, Lulic wrote on Instagram that he responded to a provocation with “another provocation.”

Lulic, who is Bosnian, said “I come from a country that knows about the tragedies caused by ethnic prejudices. That’s why I’m sorry that I got carried away by the post-derby tensions and to have expressed myself in an inopportune manner.”

Serie A: Roma close gap to Juve; Fiorentina, Napoli in 3-3 thriller

Roma's Edin Dzeko, right, celebrates with his teammate Mohamed Salah after scoring during a Serie A soccer match between Roma and Chievo, at the Rome Olympic stadium, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016. (Angelo Carconi/ANSA via AP)
Angelo Carconi/ANSA via AP
By Andy EdwardsDec 22, 2016, 8:40 PM EST

A roundup of Thursday’s action in Italy’s top flight…

Roma 3-1 Chievo

The gap between runaway leaders Juventus (who now have a game in hand) and second-place Roma has been reduced to just four points, after the Giallorossi came from a goal behind to win 3-1 at home against 10th-place Chievo. Jonathan De Guzman put the visitors ahead in the 37th minute, but that advantage wouldn’t last long, as Roma blitzed the Mussi Volanti (Flying Donkeys) as soon as the second-half whistle had gone.

Stephan El Shaarawy equalized less than 60 seconds into the second half, followed in short order by Edin Dzeko (13th goal of the league season — tied-2nd-most in Serie A), just six minutes later, and Diego Perotti converted from the penalty spot to complete the scoring in the second minute of second-half stoppage time. Serie A will now take more than two weeks off for its annual winter break before returning to action on Jan. 7.

Fiorentina 3-3 Napoli

Napoli fell to three points adrift of Roma in the race for second, though it looked a near certainty that the gap would be four points after 92 minutes at the Stadio Artemio Franchi. Lorenzo Insigne scored an absolute stunner to put the visitors ahead after 25 minutes, but Federico Bernardeschi brought Fiorentina level six minutes into the second half.

Dries Mertens, who scored four on the weekend, put Napoli back in front after 68 minutes, only to see Bernardeschi and Mauro Zarate fire Fiorentina into the lead inside the ensuing 13 minutes. Mexican national teamer Carlos Salcedo committed an undeniable foul inside the penalty area well into second-half stoppage time, and Manolo Gabbiadini converted the spot kick to rescue a point and keep the Azzurri within touching distance of the second and final automatic qualifying spot for the UEFA Champions League.

Elsewhere in Serie A

Cagliari 4-3 Sassuolo
Palermo 1-1 Pescara
Sampdoria 0-0 Udinese
Torino 1-0 Genoa

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Juventus 17 14 0 3 36 14 22 9-0-0 5-0-3 42
 Roma 18 12 2 4 39 18 21 9-0-0 3-2-4 38
 Napoli 18 10 5 3 40 21 19 6-2-1 4-3-2 35
 Lazio 18 10 4 4 32 21 11 6-1-2 4-3-2 34
 AC Milan 17 10 3 4 27 20 7 6-2-1 4-1-3 33
 Atalanta 18 10 2 6 27 21 6 6-0-3 4-2-3 32
 Inter Milan 18 9 3 6 28 21 7 6-2-1 3-1-5 30
 Torino 18 8 4 6 36 27 9 6-2-1 2-2-5 28
 Fiorentina 18 7 6 5 28 24 4 4-5-0 3-1-5 27

Jose Mourinho complimentary of a very Mourinho-like Chelsea

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 23: Antonio Conte, Manager of Chelsea shakes hands with Jose Mourinho, Manager of Manchester United after the full time whistle during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on October 23, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsDec 22, 2016, 7:25 PM EST

Jose Mourinho has joined the chorus of fans and pundits alike, all but anointing Chelsea the champions-elect of the 2016-17 Premier League season, saying it will be “very difficult” for his Manchester United side, or any other, to overcome the Blues’ nine-point lead at Christmas.

Impressed not only by Antonio Conte‘s side’s impressive lead before the halfway point of the season, but also the disciplined, organized fashion in which the Blues rack up win after win (11 straight in the PL, dating back to Oct. 1), Mourinho admires all that he sees at Stamford Bridge these days — quotes from FourFourTwo:

“You have to be honest and say that is very difficult. It’s not just the difference in points, it’s also the Chelsea philosophy of playing.

“They score one goal and they win. They defend a lot. They defend well. They are winning and, in the last 20 minutes, they bring defenders in.

“They don’t care what people say, what people think. They just want to win. And, because of that, I don’t see them losing many points.”

Mourinho didn’t have to come out and say it, but anyone who reads that quote can quickly identify and translate the Mourinho-isms within: Chelsea are very good, because they play just like Chelsea played when I was the Chelsea manager, when I won many trophies for Chelsea.

Arsenal players cancel Christmas party for fear of angering fans

HULL, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 17: Laurent Koscielny of Arsenal (L) and Petr Cech of Arsenal (R) speak during the Premier League match between Hull City and Arsenal at KCOM Stadium on September 17, 2016 in Hull, England. (Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images)
Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsDec 22, 2016, 6:10 PM EST

After falling nine point back of Premier League leaders Chelsea, senior Arsenal players Petr Cech and Laurent Koscielny have decided no one at the club deserves to have any fun in their lives, thus they canceled the players’ annual Christmas party.

Back-to-back defeats to Everton and Manchester City, just five days apart, have likely put to bed the Gunners’ PL title dreams for another season. According to a report from the Mirror, Cech and Koscielny took the decision upon themselves to cancel the costume Christmas party for fear of backlash from Arsenal fans, should they happen to see their favorite footballers enjoying the holiday season like normal, living, breathing human beings.

If only they had lost the fixtures three and four games prior to Christmas, they could have still had the party.

Arsenal return to action on Boxing Day, when they’ll welcome West Bromwich Albion, the surprise top-eight side of the season thus far, to Emirates Stadium (Watch live, Monday, 10 a.m. ET, on NBCSports.com).