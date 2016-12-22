Bob Bradley admits Swansea’s next two games pivotal

Bob Bradley‘s time at Swansea City has reached a critical moment.

Bradley, 58, has won two of his 10 games in charge of the Swans and with three games in a week against fellow relegation candidates, the New Jersey native knows the next few games could decide how his time at Swansea goes.

On Boxing Day the Swans host West Ham United and then welcome Bournemouth to the Liberty Stadium on Dec. 28. A trip to Crystal Palace on Jan. 3 then follows and by the end of that spell if the Swans have six points or more, it will be a good festive period for the American coach with his side currently in the relegation zone and three points from safety.

Ahead of their game against West Ham (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET online via NBCSports.com) Bradley was asked if the next two games were pivotal in deciding his future at the struggling Swans.

“Maybe. I never know how that works and I don’t spend much time thinking about it. I said before that I knew it was a challenge. That’s football,” Bradley said. “I’ve been here for 10 games. I think we’ve had moments along the way when we thought we were close to taking a big step forward, [but] we’ve left some points on the table in those 10 games. Every week I say the same thing – that’s out of my control.”

With the January transfer window just around the corner, Bradley also spoke about American owners Steve Kaplan and Jason Levien and how they’ve discussed spending plenty to try and get themselves out of this mess.

There’s no doubting Bradley needs defensive reinforcements if he’s going to keep Swansea up.

The Swans have the worst defense in the league, conceding 36 times this season and 18 times in Bradley’s six away games in charge. If he can bring in two quality central defenders then it would make a huge difference.

Remember one thing when Bradley is asked if these next two games are defining for his future: he is working with a group of players who were under-performing when he arrived and a squad which wasn’t strong enough after the departures of Ashley Williams and Andre Ayew in the summer.

Bradley should be given at least two transfer windows to turn things around and build his team with his identity. All of us, including Bradley, know that the Premier League is ruthless and unforgiving. That’s why just 10 games and two months into his reign at the Liberty Stadium he is already talking about two pivotal games.

If Swansea gets four points from home games against West Ham and Bournemouth it would be huge for Bradley. It will allow some pressure to dissipate and he can bring in the players he needs as early as he can in the transfer window. That’s why, more than likely, he knows the next two games are massive for his future in the Premier League.

