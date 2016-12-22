Garcia, Leonardo, 2 others find new homes in MLS re-entry draft

Former Real Salt Lake forward Olmes Garcia (San Jose Earthquakes) and longtime LA Galaxy defender Leonardo (Houston Dynamo) were the most “marquee” names selected during stage two of the MLS re-entry draft on Thursday.
D.C. United goalkeeper Andrew Dykstra was also selected, by Sporting Kansas City, and Toronto FC defender Josh Williams was picked up by his hometown team, Columbus Crew SC.
Teams can negotiate brand new contracts (read: at a lesser price than their previous deal) with players selected in stage two of the re-entry draft, hence the slight increase of players chosen on Thursday after just three were chosen in last week’s first stage, at which point a player must be signed at an annual salary equal to, or greater than, their previous deal.
The following (notable) players, which were not selected in either stage of the re-entry draft, are now free agents, for all intents and purposes. Many will likely resurface in preseason camps next month:
Goalkeepers: Steve Clark (Columbus Crew SC), Jon Kempin (Sporting Kansas City)
Defenders: Chris Klute (Portland Timbers), Tony Taylor (New York City FC), Karl Ouimette (New York Red Bulls)
Midfielders: Pedro Morales (Vancouver Whitecaps), Cristian Maidana (Houston Dynamo), Kyle Bekker (Montreal Impact), Pedro Ribeiro (Orlando City SC), Mauro Rosales (FC Dallas)
Forwards: Alvaro Saborio (D.C. United), Devon Sandoval (Real Salt Lake), Conor Doyle (Colorado Rapids)
While teams can, and will, still negotiate and announce deals with free agents, the next two weeks will see MLS go mostly radio silent until after the New Year, at which point the scouting combine (Jan. 7-12) and ensuing SuperDraft (Jan. 14) will take place in quick order ahead of the start of preseason (Jan. 22).