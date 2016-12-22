Hugo Lloris signs new contract at Tottenham

Hugo Lloris has committed his future to Tottenham Hotspur.
Lloris, 29, signed a new six-year contract at White Hart Lane on Thursday with the French national team and Spurs captain putting aside talk of him moving on.
Following his superb displays for Spurs since joining from Lyon in 2013, Lloris has often been linked with many of the biggest clubs in the world and that talk intensified after he led France to the EURO 2016 final this summer and was also named among the Ballon d’Or nominees.
However, he now becomes the latest star to see their future at Tottenham (Mauricio Pochettino has perhaps posed for more photos with player contracts than he’s had hot dinners this year…) with Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen, Harry Kane, Danny Rose, Eric Dier, Kyle Walker and Jan Vertonghen also signing new deals in the past few months.
With Spurs moving in to their new 61,000 stadium at White Hart Lane for the 2018-19 season, Pochettino has now been able to lock down all of the key players in his squad past that date. Tottenham continue to put faith in their young team as they’re emerging as genuine Premier League title contenders once again this season.
Last season Spurs finished in their highest-ever PL position of third and Lloris marshaled a defense which gave up just 35 goals, the lowest number of goals Spurs has ever conceded in a single PL season.
Make no mistake about it, Lloris is up there with David De Gea, Petr Cech and Thibaut Courtois as the best goalkeeper in the Premier League.
His ability to read situations and be fast off his line as a sweeper keeper, as well as being a phenomenal shot-stopper, sets him apart and the French goalkeeper extending his stay is a huge boost for Spurs just ahead of the busy festive period.