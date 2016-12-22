Pardew releases statement after being fired by Crystal Palace

Alan Pardew has addressed his firing by Crystal Palace magnanimously.
[ MORE: United to spend $220 million? ]
The 55-year-old manager was let go by Palace, the club he also played for, on Thursday with the Eagles just one point above the relegation zone after 17 games of the season.
Pardew’s Palace have won just six league games in 2016, the worst record of any professional team in all four divisions in England. Simply put: this was coming.
In a short statement on Palace’s website the English coach thanked the board, players and supporters of the south London club.
“I would just like to take the opportunity to thank everybody at Crystal Palace for their fantastic support. In particular a big thanks to the players who gave me absolutely everything and Steve Parish and his Board. Personally I have a lot of good feelings for this football Club and am sad that my time there has ended. I feel that I have a special bond with the club and hope that hasn’t been affected, I wish everybody associated with the Club the best of luck in the future including of course the fans who have been magnificent.”
The south London native was adored by many fans and after he led them to an 11th place finish in his first half season with the Eagles in the 2014-15 campaign, things were looking good. It looked even better when midway through the 2015-16 season the Eagles were flying high and challenging for European qualification, however a huge slump then occurred as they only just staved off relegation last season and are embroiled in a battle against the drop this campaign.
A disastrous 2016 cost Pardew his job as one of the streakiest managers in Premier League history couldn’t turn things around despite big money signings.