Premier League player Power Rankings – Week 17

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 22, 2016, 1:43 PM EST

Week 17 was a beauty in the Premier League. Now, it’s time to rank the performers in the latest PL player Power Rankings.

The video above shows my top five players from Week 17, while below is a full list of the top 20 players in the Premier League right now.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players over the past seven days in the Premier League.

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections of the top 20 players in the PL right now.

  1. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Man United) – Up 13
  2. Diego Costa (Chelsea) – Down 1
  3. Adam Lallana (Liverpool) – Down 1
  4. Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) – Down 1
  5. David Silva (Man City) — New entry
  6. Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea) – Down 2
  7. Paul Pogba (Man United) – Up 5
  8. Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea) – New entry
  9. Dele Alli (Tottenham) – New entry
  10. Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – New entry
  11. N’Golo Kante (Chelsea) – Up 4
  12. Harry Kane (Tottenham) – Down 4
  13. Virgil Van Dijk (Southampton) – New entry
  14. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – New entry
  15. Alvaro Negredo (Middlesbrough) – New entry
  16. Hugo Lloris (Tottenham) – Up 1
  17. Gary Cahill (Chelsea) — Even
  18. Jay Rodriguez (Southampton) – New entry
  19. Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) – New entry
  20. Jordan Pickford (Sunderland) – New entry

Arsenal players cancel Christmas party for fear of angering fans

By Andy EdwardsDec 22, 2016, 6:10 PM EST

After falling nine point back of Premier League leaders Chelsea, senior Arsenal players Petr Cech and Laurent Koscielny have decided no one at the club deserves to have any fun in their lives, thus they canceled the players’ annual Christmas party.

Back-to-back defeats to Everton and Manchester City, just five days apart, have likely put to bed the Gunners’ PL title dreams for another season. According to a report from the Mirror, Cech and Koscielny took the decision upon themselves to cancel the costume Christmas party for fear of backlash from Arsenal fans, should they happen to see their favorite footballers enjoying the holiday season like normal, living, breathing human beings.

If only they had lost the fixtures three and four games prior to Christmas, they could have still had the party.

Arsenal return to action on Boxing Day, when they’ll welcome West Bromwich Albion, the surprise top-eight side of the season thus far, to Emirates Stadium (Watch live, Monday, 10 a.m. ET, on NBCSports.com).

Conte finally has selection issues with Costa, Kante suspended

Associated PressDec 22, 2016, 4:50 PM EST

LONDON (AP) Deprived of probably his two best players this season, Chelsea manager Antonio Conte finally has some selection issues to consider as the English Premier League leaders aim to extend their winning run to 12 games.

Top scorer Diego Costa and midfield enforcer N'Golo Kante are both suspended for the home match against Bournemouth on Monday.

During Chelsea’s winning streak that started on Oct. 1 and has put the team six points clear in the standings, Conte has made a total of just six game-on-game changes in personnel and used only 13 players as starters. His goalkeeper, three-man defense and wing backs have remained unchanged throughout, for example.

Selecting a lineup has been pretty straightforward for Conte, until now.

“For this reason, it’s a good test for us,” the Italian coach said Thursday. “It’s important for this test to evaluate the group situation, also to have the possibility to play some players who until now are not playing a lot or to find another solution.

“It’s important what my eye is seeing this week.”

Chelsea needs three more wins to break the Premier League record (13) for consecutive victories in a single season, held by the Arsenal team of 2001-02. For a coach in his first season in English soccer, it’s some achievement by Conte.

The hectic festive schedule is proving a headache for many Premier League teams, as they face three games in eight days, including two matches inside 48 hours in some cases.

Chelsea, however, has its three games over 10 days, and has a four-day break between its first and second games (Bournemouth on Dec. 26 and Stoke at home on Dec. 31) and another three days without a game until Tottenham away on Jan. 4.

Also helping is the fact that Conte’s men don’t have to leave London over the festive period.

Conte gave his players three days off this week in a bid to manage the squad’s physical and mental fitness and after what he described as a “real intense period” of fixtures.

Yet, the schedule is Chelsea’s friend this season, given the team isn’t playing European competition and has already been eliminated from the League Cup.

If Conte stays loyal to the 3-4-3 formation that has brought Chelsea its 11 wins in a row, his central-midfield two will likely be Cesc Fabregas and Nemanja Matic while Michy Batshuayi is expected to replace Costa as the striker.

Batshuayi’s only starts since joining from Marseille for 33 million pounds (then $44 million) in the offseason have come in the League Cup. All 10 of his appearances in the league have come as second-half substitutes, with the Belgium international scoring one league goal.

“It’s not easy to arrive in this league and play,” Conte said. “It’s difficult to adapt, this league is very tough and physical. I think Michy is working very well. We must work with him to help him to improve, and the next step is to play more.”

Garcia, Leonardo, 2 others find new homes in MLS re-entry draft

By Andy EdwardsDec 22, 2016, 4:04 PM EST

Former Real Salt Lake forward Olmes Garcia (San Jose Earthquakes) and longtime LA Galaxy defender Leonardo (Houston Dynamo) were the most “marquee” names selected during stage two of the MLS re-entry draft on Thursday.

D.C. United goalkeeper Andrew Dykstra was also selected, by Sporting Kansas City, and Toronto FC defender Josh Williams was picked up by his hometown team, Columbus Crew SC.

Teams can negotiate brand new contracts (read: at a lesser price than their previous deal) with players selected in stage two of the re-entry draft, hence the slight increase of players chosen on Thursday after just three were chosen in last week’s first stage, at which point a player must be signed at an annual salary equal to, or greater than, their previous deal.

The following (notable) players, which were not selected in either stage of the re-entry draft, are now free agents, for all intents and purposes. Many will likely resurface in preseason camps next month:

Goalkeepers: Steve Clark (Columbus Crew SC), Jon Kempin (Sporting Kansas City)

Defenders: Chris Klute (Portland Timbers), Tony Taylor (New York City FC), Karl Ouimette (New York Red Bulls)

Midfielders: Pedro Morales (Vancouver Whitecaps), Cristian Maidana (Houston Dynamo), Kyle Bekker (Montreal Impact), Pedro Ribeiro (Orlando City SC), Mauro Rosales (FC Dallas)

Forwards: Alvaro Saborio (D.C. United), Devon Sandoval (Real Salt Lake), Conor Doyle (Colorado Rapids)

While teams can, and will, still negotiate and announce deals with free agents, the next two weeks will see MLS go mostly radio silent until after the New Year, at which point the scouting combine (Jan. 7-12) and ensuing SuperDraft (Jan. 14) will take place in quick order ahead of the start of preseason (Jan. 22).

Men In Blazers podcast: Bob Bradley special

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 22, 2016, 3:34 PM EST

Rog traveled to South Wales to talk to Bob Bradley about the New Jersey-native’s circuitous route to the Premier League, his USMNT tenure and Bruce Springsteen lyrics.

Rog’s film, “Premier League Download: Bob Bradley, A Managerial Odyssey” airs Dec. 26 on NBCSN.

All of the MiB content — pods, videos and stories can be seen here, but to really stay in touch, follow, subscribe, click here:

