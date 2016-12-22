Report: Man United to spend $220 million on four stars

Jose Mourinho isn’t here to mess around.

A report from the Daily Telegraph says as much as they believe Mourinho and Manchester United will spend in excess of $220 million on four new players between now and next August.

After spending $180 million in his first transfer window as United manager with Paul Pogba, Eric Bailly and Henrikh Mkhitaryan coming in, Mourinho could now take his spending to over $400 million in his first 12 months in charge at United.

Think about that…

Antoine Griezmann, Victor Lindelof, Nelson Semedo and Tiemoue Bakayoko are the four players linked with a move to United but it is believed it will take two transfer windows to get them all at Old Trafford.

Griezmann, 25, will be the most expensive of the quartet with Atletico Madrid wanting the $103 million release clause for the French international striker who was the top scorer at EURO 2016.

With Griezmann previously speaking about his close relationship with Manchester United midfielder and compatriot Paul Pogba, it’s believe United has the edge on rivals to bag the clinical striker.

When it comes to Benfica duo Lindelof and Semedo, the former is a promising Swedish center back and both players have the same agent (Jorge Mendes) as Mourinho. It is believed talks over a $46.8 million transfer for Swedish international Lindelof, 22, are already in place and countryman Zlatan Ibrahimovic is key to those talks.

Semedo, 23, is a speedy right back and would cost over $30 million and he and Lindelof would vastly improve Mourinho’s defensive options as he’s currently playing winger Antonio Valencia at right back and the duo of Marcos Rojo and Phil Jones at center back. With Eric Bailly also impressing, it would seem like Chris Smalling and Daley Blind could be the odd men out, plus Luke Shaw‘s future is up in the air with his injury-hit spell at Old Trafford.

Bakayoko, 22, is also a target for Chelsea with the holding midfielder impressing for the Ligue 1 outfit in the UEFA Champions League. He’s a powerful defensive midfielder who is also capable of keeping the ball and plugging gaps. Think: Victor Wanyama but taller. It is believed Monaco want $43.1 million for Bakayoko.

With Morgan Schneiderlin and Bastian Schweinsteiger seemingly on their way out of United, plus Michael Carrick having just one more year on his current deal, the Red Devils should be looking to strengthen its options in central midfield and Bakayoko is the type of destructive midfielder Mourinho has always had in his teams in the past.

If United can pull off these four deals in the next two windows, it will go a long way towards putting them back among England and Europe’s elite teams.

Mourinho has spoken about his love for the summer window over the winter window, so United’s fans may have to wait six more months for most of these deals to happen. Between now and then, you feel it’s essential for United to finish in the top four of the Premier League so they can offer these players UEFA Champions League action.

