Transfer Rumors: Schneiderlin to Everton; Van Dijk to Man City; Chelsea target trio

Morgan Schneiderlin is a wanted man.

Reports are suggesting that both Everton and West Bromwich Albion are in for the French international midfielder who has become an outsider under Jose Mourinho at Manchester United.

Schneiderlin, 27, joined United from Southampton for $30 million in the summer of 2015 and after a bright start to his career at Old Trafford under Louis Van Gaal, Schneiderlin became increasingly sidelined last season and that’s continued this season as he’s made just four appearances in the Premier League.

The Telegraph states that West Brom has made a club record $22.1 million bid for Schneiderlin, while Everton is also said to be interested in a permanent deal with Ronald Koeman eager to link up with his former player.

United certainly have to cut some deadwood with reports suggesting a massive $220 million spending spree is on the way as Mourinho continues to remodel his squad. Schneiderlin and Bastian Schweinsteiger could both be let go in January and it would seem the Frenchman would be more likely to make a big impact at Everton. With Gareth Barry in the twilight of his career, Schneiderlin could slot in alongside James McCarthy and Idrissa Gueye in central midfield and provide the ability to link up play with his impressive passing range.

Given his superb form for Southampton, Virgil Van Dijk‘s name continues to be linked with big money moves away from St Mary’s.

The Dutch center back, 25, has now been linked with a move to Manchester City as the Daily Mail reports that talks have been held between the two clubs about a $61.4 million transfer for VVD.

Would he slot in to Pep Guardiola‘s system at the Etihad Stadium? Of course he would. Van Dijk is comfortable on the ball, quick and strong in defense and has become one of the best defenders in the Premier League. Given City’s problems in central defense with John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi susceptible on the counter, plus Vincent Kompany‘s continued injuries, making a big move for Van Dijk makes sense.

However, with the Dutchman happy at Southampton and Saints unlikely to sell in January, it is more likely this move will happen in the summer. Van Dijk joined Saints from Celtic in September 2015 for $17 million. So, in just over a year his value will have soared by $48 million. Not bad business from Saints, if they do let him go and if a club offering UEFA Champions League action comes in for one of Saints’ star players we’ve seen them let plenty of players go in the past for a big profit.

Liverpool, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea are also said to be interested in Van Dijk.

Premier League leaders Chelsea are set to launch a big to strengthen its squad in January.

The Telegraph suggests that the incoming $75 million for Oscar from Shanghai SIPG (that deal will be confirmed in the coming days) will be used to try and sign Monaco duo Djibril Sidibe and Tiemoue Bakayoko.

Bakayoko, 22, was watched by Antonio Conte against Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Champions League and the holding midfielder has also been linked with a move to Manchester United. If Chelsea manage to offload Cesc Fabregas, Bakayoko would provide more steel and power to Chelsea’s already incredibly industrious midfield. As for Sidibe, he’s an attacking right back at Monaco and he could maybe push Victor Moses for minutes as a right wing back in Chelsea’s 3-4-3 formation.

The report also states that Roma and Belgium midfielder Radja Nainggolan continues to interest Chelsea and the 28-year-old may be targeted in January if Oscar’s move goes through and out of favor Fabregas moves on.

