USMNT steady as final FIFA rankings of 2016 released

Ronald Koeman has confirmed that talks over a new contract with Romelu Lukaku are ongoing but he’s concerned about the Belgian striker remaining at Goodison Park.

[ MORE: United to spend $220 million? ]

In his press conference ahead of Everton’s trip to Leicester City on Boxing Day (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET online via NBCSports.com) Koeman stated that the Toffees want Lukaku to remain as their leading scorer in each of the past four seasons has nine goals in the Premier League this season.

That said, with reports circulating that Lukaku could sign a new deal but still leave in either of the next two transfer windows, Koeman is wary of Lukaku’s agent Mino Raiola and his promises.

“I know they are in talks together but if it is 90 or 99 percent, I need to believe his agent,” Koeman said. “The club is showing it wants to keep the best players and do everything to keep them for the future. In football you do not know what can happen in one year but there is understanding. The boy likes to stay and he is a big part of Everton’s future.” “They sign new contracts but don’t say that they will stay until the end of the contract. That’s football, that’s business – we will see. First of all, I think if the new deal is done that is good news.”

Hmm.

Doesn’t seem like the smartest move to call out an agent publicly, does it? Lukaku is still just 23 years old, but he has scored 70 goals for the Toffees in all competitions since 2013 and continues to be linked with some of the biggest clubs on the planet.

Koeman himself said at the start of the season that Lukaku has to aim to move away from Everton and aim to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world. Lukaku is certainly capable of that but despite his goalscoring record, sometimes his attitude is questioned. If he commits his future to Everton, the only think Lukaku will be guaranteeing is that the Toffees will get a very good price for him if he moves on.

When it comes to injury news, Koeman will be without two more players for Boxing Day.

“I think Maarten Stekelenburg will be doubtful for Boxing Day and James McCarthy is out with a slight hamstring and that’s bad news because he was doing well,” Koeman said. “I am worried because of his many muscle problems but I think he can be back in two or three weeks.”

Follow @JPW_NBCSports