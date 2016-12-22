More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League weekend review
CARSON, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 10: Head coach Bruce Arena of the Los Angeles Galaxy looks on prior to a game against the Portland Timbers at StubHub Center on April 10, 2016 in Carson, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Getty Images

USMNT steady as final FIFA rankings of 2016 released

Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 22, 2016, 7:55 AM EST

There wasn’t much movement among the final batch of FIFA world rankings of 2016.

[ MORE: Latest USMNT news

The U.S. national team remains the 28th best team on the planet according to the latest rankings, with CONCACAF rivals Costa Rica ranked in 17th and Mexico staying in 18th. New head coach Bruce Arena will be hoping some big results in World Cup qualifying in 2017 will shoot his team up into the top 20. The highest position the U.S. has been in during the past 12 months is 22nd.

Elsewhere, Argentina remains in top spot, while Brazil is in second, Germany third, Copa America champions Chile fourth and Belgium in fifth. Rounding out the top 10 are Colombia in sixth, France in seventh, EURO 2016 champions Portugal in eighth, Uruguay in ninth and Spain in 10th.

Wales remains ahead of England in the rankings, while seven of the top 20 are from CONMEBOL and 11 are from UEFA.

Take a look below at the full top 20.

  1. Argentina
  2. Brazil
  3. Germany
  4. Chile
  5. Belgium
  6. Colombia
  7. France
  8. Portugal
  9. Uruguay
  10. Spain
  11. Switzerland
  12. Wales
  13. England
  14. Croatia
  15. Poland
  16. Italy
  17. Costa Rica
  18. Mexico
  19. Peru
  20. Ecuador

28. USA

Koeman: Lukaku talks ongoing; injuries pile up for Everton

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 30: Romelu Lukaku of Everton (L) celebrates with Ronald Koeman manager of Everton as he scores their first goal from a free kick during the Premier League match between Everton and Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on September 30, 2016 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 22, 2016, 12:15 PM EST

Ronald Koeman has confirmed that talks over a new contract with Romelu Lukaku are ongoing but he’s concerned about the Belgian striker remaining at Goodison Park.

[ MORE: United to spend $220 million?

In his press conference ahead of Everton’s trip to Leicester City on Boxing Day (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET online via NBCSports.com) Koeman stated that the Toffees want Lukaku to remain as their leading scorer in each of the past four seasons has nine goals in the Premier League this season.

That said, with reports circulating that Lukaku could sign a new deal but still leave in either of the next two transfer windows, Koeman is wary of Lukaku’s agent Mino Raiola and his promises.

“I know they are in talks together but if it is 90 or 99 percent, I need to believe his agent,” Koeman said. “The club is showing it wants to keep the best players and do everything to keep them for the future. In football you do not know what can happen in one year but there is understanding. The boy likes to stay and he is a big part of Everton’s future.”

“They sign new contracts but don’t say that they will stay until the end of the contract. That’s football, that’s business – we will see. First of all, I think if the new deal is done that is good news.”

Hmm.

Doesn’t seem like the smartest move to call out an agent publicly, does it? Lukaku is still just 23 years old, but he has scored 70 goals for the Toffees in all competitions since 2013 and continues to be linked with some of the biggest clubs on the planet.

Koeman himself said at the start of the season that Lukaku has to aim to move away from Everton and aim to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world. Lukaku is certainly capable of that but despite his goalscoring record, sometimes his attitude is questioned. If he commits his future to Everton, the only think Lukaku will be guaranteeing is that the Toffees will get a very good price for him if he moves on.

When it comes to injury news, Koeman will be without two more players for Boxing Day.

“I think Maarten Stekelenburg will be doubtful for Boxing Day and James McCarthy is out with a slight hamstring and that’s bad news because he was doing well,” Koeman said. “I am worried because of his many muscle problems but I think he can be back in two or three weeks.”

Allardyce clear favorite to take charge at Crystal Palace

COLCHESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 06: Sam Allardyce manager of England looks during the European Under 21 Qualifier match between England U21 V Norway U21 at Colchester Community Stadium on September 6, 2016 in Colchester, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 22, 2016, 11:49 AM EST

Sam Allardyce is suddenly a man in demand.

[ MORE: United to spend $220 million? ] 

The disgraced former England manager is the overwhelming bookmakers favorite to take the vacant position at Crystal Palace after the Eagles fired Alan Pardew on Thursday.

Reports are already circulating that Allardyce’s representatives are set to meet with Palace’s chairman Steve Parish in the next 24 hours to discuss the role.

Allardyce, 62, was fired as England manager in September after being filmed in a sting operation telling undercover reports he could circumvent Football Association rules on signing players. He coached the English national team for just 67 days and managed just one game before he agreed to step down as Three Lions boss.

Following the allegations of corruption, Allardyce was not charged by the police following an extensive investigation from the FA and is free to return to the game despite his reputation taking a big hit.

The former Bolton, Newcastle, West Ham and Sunderland manager has proved to be an expert at keeping teams in the Premier League and he pulled off a miracle to keep Sunderland in the top-flight last season after arriving just before the midway point of the 2015-16 campaign.

Current Wales manager Chris Coleman and former Birmingham City boss Gary Rowett are also in the running, according to the bookies, while former USMNT manager Jurgen Klinsmann is ranked as an outsider for the job. During his time in charge of the U.S. national team, Klinsmann’s name always came up when PL jobs were available and with American owners Josh Harris and David Blitzer in charge of Palace maybe they’ll give Klinsmann a chance in the Premier League?

It seems unlikely that will be the case with Palace’s chairman Parish saying to the BBC that “now we’re going to wind the dial back the other way” in terms of more direct soccer over the expansive passing style Pardew tried, and failed, to create.

Surely Allardyce is the man to bring back direct soccer to Selhurst Park and grind out results a la Tony Pulis from 2014. With Wilfried Zaha and Jason Puncheon out wide, plus Christian Benteke up front, Allardyce won’t need to spend much to turn things around. He’ll likely have to improve Palace’s shocking defending but as we saw at Sunderland, he can organize teams to be tough to beat in the Premier League.

If Palace want to secure their short-term survival in the Premier League, Allardyce is their man. Of course, there’s a moral argument here given his actions while England manager but with no police action taken against Allardyce, Palace may give him a second chance.

Below is a list of the bookmakers odds for the next manager of Crystal Palace:

Sam Allardyce – 1/3
Chris Coleman – 6/1
Roberto Mancini – 7/1
Gary Rowett – 8/1
Roy Hodgson – 12/1
Jurgen Klinsmann – 16/1

Pardew releases statement after being fired by Crystal Palace

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 17: Alan Pardew Manager of Crystal Palace looks on prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Crystal Palace and West Ham United at Selhurst Park on October 17, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 22, 2016, 10:58 AM EST

Alan Pardew has addressed his firing by Crystal Palace magnanimously.

[ MORE: United to spend $220 million?

The 55-year-old manager was let go by Palace, the club he also played for, on Thursday with the Eagles just one point above the relegation zone after 17 games of the season.

Pardew’s Palace have won just six league games in 2016, the worst record of any professional team in all four divisions in England. Simply put: this was coming.

In a short statement on Palace’s website the English coach thanked the board, players and supporters of the south London club.

“I would just like to take the opportunity to thank everybody at Crystal Palace for their fantastic support. In particular a big thanks to the players who gave me absolutely everything and Steve Parish and his Board. Personally I have a lot of good feelings for this football Club and am sad that my time there has ended. I  feel that I have a special bond with the club and hope that hasn’t been affected, I wish everybody associated with the Club the best of luck in the future including of course the fans who have been magnificent.”

The south London native was adored by many fans and after he led them to an 11th place finish in his first half season with the Eagles in the 2014-15 campaign, things were looking good. It looked even better when midway through the 2015-16 season the Eagles were flying high and challenging for European qualification, however a huge slump then occurred as they only just staved off relegation last season and are embroiled in a battle against the drop this campaign.

A disastrous 2016 cost Pardew his job as one of the streakiest managers in Premier League history couldn’t turn things around despite big money signings.

Alan Pardew fired by Crystal Palace after dreadful 2016

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 05: Alan Pardew manager of Crystal Palace looks on prior to the Premier League match between Burnley and Crystal Palace at Turf Moor on November 5, 2016 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 22, 2016, 10:11 AM EST

The reign of Pardiola at Crystal Palace is over.

[ MORE: United to spend $220 million?

On Thursday Alan Pardew was fired as manager of Crystal Palace with the Eagles winning just four of their 17 games this season and just six in total in 2016.

Despite reaching the 2015-16 FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium (Palace lost to Manchester United in extra time) it has been a horrendous 12 months for Pardew and the South London club in the Premier League as they slumped from challenging for a top six finish to becoming relegation candidates.

[ MORE: Pardew releases statement

The Eagles released a brief statement on their website to confirm they’d fired former Crystal Palace player Pardew.

Crystal Palace F.C. have today asked Alan Pardew to step down as Manager of the Club.

Club Chairman Steve Parish said, “I would like to put on record our sincere gratitude for the tremendous service Alan has given us, both in his time here as Manager and previously as a player.  Following a fantastic second half of 2014/15, the 2015/16 season culminated in only narrowly missing out on winning the FA cup as well as securing our Premier League place for a record breaking fourth time. During his tenure Alan’s hard work and dedication were without question, he has improved so many areas of the Club and we wish him the very best for the future.

With games now coming thick and fast over the holiday period the Club are hoping to put someone in place as quickly as possible but have nothing to say about a replacement at this time.

Just three days before Christmas Day is a particularly brutal time to fire someone from their job but Pardew has had this coming for quite some time.

Following a run of six-straight PL defeats from October to early December, the former West Ham, Southampton and Newcastle coach came under heavy scrutiny and acknowledge his job was under threat. With Palace taken over my American investors Josh Harris and David Blitzer, Pardew hit out following Palace’s win against Southampton in December.

“The chairman got a bit edgy this week, as you’d expect,” Pardew said. “We have a lot of serious investors at the club who perhaps don’t know a lot about football so the chairman has been defending me. I always think as a manager at any level, particularly in the modern era, expect the sack. Just expect it; it’s coming at some stage, so just do your job as best you can. Every week, that’s what I try to do.”

It’s unlikely that comment went down well.

After spending big money on the likes of Yohan Cabaye and Christian Benteke, Pardew just hasn’t got the best out of his squad and after almost two years at the helm he now leaves the Eagles in a relegation battle.

With huge relegation battles coming up against Swansea City and West Ham coming up in their next four PL games, Palace sit just one point above relegation zone. Who could replace Pardew?

Sam Allardyce is the bookmakers favorite to take charge, while Chris Coleman, Roy Hodgson and Gary Rowett are also leading candidates.