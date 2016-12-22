More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League weekend review
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 22: Slaven Bilic, Manager of West Ham United, (L) speaks to Dimitri Payet of West Ham United (C) during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Sunderland at Olympic Stadium on October 22, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)
West Ham desperate to keep Dimitri Payet

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 22, 2016, 2:45 PM EST

Can West Ham keep hold of Dimitri Payet?

They really need to.

That’s not me saying that, those are the words of Hammers manager Slaven Bilic ahead of their massive relegation battle against Swansea City on Boxing Day (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET online via NBCSports.com).

Speaking to the media, Bilic confirmed that Payet is not for sale despite the 29-year-old playmaker being linked with Arsenal, Manchester United and others in the upcoming January transfer window.

“We do not want to sell him – he is our top player,” Bilic said. “We said the same the last window and now all the speculation starts again. He’s got a contract with us, a long contract and I’ll say what I always say: we don’t want to sell him. West Ham have given a strong statement that we want to keep our best player. You can’t stop speculation; great players always attract attention when the window comes. We always knew this would happen, that there would be stories, rumours in the media. This is why it’s important for the club to say this, but it’s nothing new.”

In the week Payet spoke to French outlet RMC and praised Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger and said he missed playing in the UEFA Champions League. Bilic said he had no problem with that, but with the Hammers embroiled in a relegation battle, is Payet trying to acclerate a move away from the London Stadium?

Payet has achieved cult status in east London after his breakout first season in the Premier League in 2015-16. Those performances pushed him into the French national team as he shone at EURO 2016. Despite signing a new contract at West Ham in the summer, if Arsenal, United or anybody else comes in with a huge bid, can West Ham stand in Payet’s way?

He’d be swapping a relegation battle for a top four and potential title battle, yet do either Arsenal or United really need Payet?

Payet doesn’t seem made for a relegation battle and although he has produced some magic moments this season (the mesmerizing solo goal against Middlesbrough and a wonderful free kick at Anfield against Liverpool) he has often looked disinterested in rolling his sleeves up against the smaller teams.

The Hammers owners can’t afford to sell Payet and have the already angry fanbase to turn further against them following the so far controversial move to the London Stadium from Upton Park.

Bilic is open and honest but you get the sense that even he is a little worried that Payet may not be around at West Ham for much longer.

Arsenal players cancel Christmas party for fear of angering fans

HULL, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 17: Laurent Koscielny of Arsenal (L) and Petr Cech of Arsenal (R) speak during the Premier League match between Hull City and Arsenal at KCOM Stadium on September 17, 2016 in Hull, England. (Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images)
By Andy EdwardsDec 22, 2016, 6:10 PM EST

After falling nine point back of Premier League leaders Chelsea, senior Arsenal players Petr Cech and Laurent Koscielny have decided no one at the club deserves to have any fun in their lives, thus they canceled the players’ annual Christmas party.

Back-to-back defeats to Everton and Manchester City, just five days apart, have likely put to bed the Gunners’ PL title dreams for another season. According to a report from the Mirror, Cech and Koscielny took the decision upon themselves to cancel the costume Christmas party for fear of backlash from Arsenal fans, should they happen to see their favorite footballers enjoying the holiday season like normal, living, breathing human beings.

If only they had lost the fixtures three and four games prior to Christmas, they could have still had the party.

Arsenal return to action on Boxing Day, when they’ll welcome West Bromwich Albion, the surprise top-eight side of the season thus far, to Emirates Stadium (Watch live, Monday, 10 a.m. ET, on NBCSports.com).

Conte finally has selection issues with Costa, Kante suspended

MIDDLESBROUGH, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 20: Antonio Conte, Manager of Chelsea celebrates victory with Diego Costa after the Premier League match between Middlesbrough and Chelsea at Riverside Stadium on November 20, 2016 in Middlesbrough, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
Associated PressDec 22, 2016, 4:50 PM EST

LONDON (AP) Deprived of probably his two best players this season, Chelsea manager Antonio Conte finally has some selection issues to consider as the English Premier League leaders aim to extend their winning run to 12 games.

Top scorer Diego Costa and midfield enforcer N'Golo Kante are both suspended for the home match against Bournemouth on Monday.

During Chelsea’s winning streak that started on Oct. 1 and has put the team six points clear in the standings, Conte has made a total of just six game-on-game changes in personnel and used only 13 players as starters. His goalkeeper, three-man defense and wing backs have remained unchanged throughout, for example.

Selecting a lineup has been pretty straightforward for Conte, until now.

“For this reason, it’s a good test for us,” the Italian coach said Thursday. “It’s important for this test to evaluate the group situation, also to have the possibility to play some players who until now are not playing a lot or to find another solution.

“It’s important what my eye is seeing this week.”

Chelsea needs three more wins to break the Premier League record (13) for consecutive victories in a single season, held by the Arsenal team of 2001-02. For a coach in his first season in English soccer, it’s some achievement by Conte.

The hectic festive schedule is proving a headache for many Premier League teams, as they face three games in eight days, including two matches inside 48 hours in some cases.

Chelsea, however, has its three games over 10 days, and has a four-day break between its first and second games (Bournemouth on Dec. 26 and Stoke at home on Dec. 31) and another three days without a game until Tottenham away on Jan. 4.

Also helping is the fact that Conte’s men don’t have to leave London over the festive period.

Conte gave his players three days off this week in a bid to manage the squad’s physical and mental fitness and after what he described as a “real intense period” of fixtures.

Yet, the schedule is Chelsea’s friend this season, given the team isn’t playing European competition and has already been eliminated from the League Cup.

If Conte stays loyal to the 3-4-3 formation that has brought Chelsea its 11 wins in a row, his central-midfield two will likely be Cesc Fabregas and Nemanja Matic while Michy Batshuayi is expected to replace Costa as the striker.

Batshuayi’s only starts since joining from Marseille for 33 million pounds (then $44 million) in the offseason have come in the League Cup. All 10 of his appearances in the league have come as second-half substitutes, with the Belgium international scoring one league goal.

“It’s not easy to arrive in this league and play,” Conte said. “It’s difficult to adapt, this league is very tough and physical. I think Michy is working very well. We must work with him to help him to improve, and the next step is to play more.”

Garcia, Leonardo, 2 others find new homes in MLS re-entry draft

VANCOUVER, BC - MARCH 28: Pedro Morales #77 of the Vancouver Whitecaps FC follows through after kicking the ball in MLS action against the Portland Timbers on March 28, 2015 at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Rich Lam/Getty Images)
By Andy EdwardsDec 22, 2016, 4:04 PM EST

Former Real Salt Lake forward Olmes Garcia (San Jose Earthquakes) and longtime LA Galaxy defender Leonardo (Houston Dynamo) were the most “marquee” names selected during stage two of the MLS re-entry draft on Thursday.

D.C. United goalkeeper Andrew Dykstra was also selected, by Sporting Kansas City, and Toronto FC defender Josh Williams was picked up by his hometown team, Columbus Crew SC.

Teams can negotiate brand new contracts (read: at a lesser price than their previous deal) with players selected in stage two of the re-entry draft, hence the slight increase of players chosen on Thursday after just three were chosen in last week’s first stage, at which point a player must be signed at an annual salary equal to, or greater than, their previous deal.

The following (notable) players, which were not selected in either stage of the re-entry draft, are now free agents, for all intents and purposes. Many will likely resurface in preseason camps next month:

Goalkeepers: Steve Clark (Columbus Crew SC), Jon Kempin (Sporting Kansas City)

Defenders: Chris Klute (Portland Timbers), Tony Taylor (New York City FC), Karl Ouimette (New York Red Bulls)

Midfielders: Pedro Morales (Vancouver Whitecaps), Cristian Maidana (Houston Dynamo), Kyle Bekker (Montreal Impact), Pedro Ribeiro (Orlando City SC), Mauro Rosales (FC Dallas)

Forwards: Alvaro Saborio (D.C. United), Devon Sandoval (Real Salt Lake), Conor Doyle (Colorado Rapids)

While teams can, and will, still negotiate and announce deals with free agents, the next two weeks will see MLS go mostly radio silent until after the New Year, at which point the scouting combine (Jan. 7-12) and ensuing SuperDraft (Jan. 14) will take place in quick order ahead of the start of preseason (Jan. 22).

Men In Blazers podcast: Bob Bradley special

SWANSEA, WALES - DECEMBER 10: Bob Bradley, Manager of Swansea City looks on during the Premier League match between Swansea City and Sunderland at the Liberty Stadium on December 10, 2016 in Swansea, Wales. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 22, 2016, 3:34 PM EST

Rog traveled to South Wales to talk to Bob Bradley about the New Jersey-native’s circuitous route to the Premier League, his USMNT tenure and Bruce Springsteen lyrics.

Rog’s film, “Premier League Download: Bob Bradley, A Managerial Odyssey” airs Dec. 26 on NBCSN.

All of the MiB content — pods, videos and stories can be seen here, but to really stay in touch, follow, subscribe, click here:

