WOLFSBURG, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 20: Julian Draxler of Wolfsburg arrives prior to the Bundesliga match between VfL Wolfsburg and Borussia Dortmund at Volkswagen Arena on September 20, 2016 in Wolfsburg, Germany. (Photo by Ronny Hartmann/Getty Images For MAN)
Reports say Julian Draxler to PSG essentially a done deal

By Kyle BonnDec 23, 2016, 8:43 AM EST

Reports all over France, most notably from L’Equipe, are claiming that Wolfsburg playmaker Julian Draxler has been sold to Paris Saint-Germain, and the deal is all but complete. Sky Sports in Germany has also confirmed the transfer.

According to the L’Equpie report, Draxler’s transfer will cost the Parisians $37 million plus another potential $6 million on top as bonuses.

The 23-year-old German is world-class when at his best, but is known for erratic consistency and a tendency to disappear from matches for long stretches at a time. With Wolfsburg this season, he has been in and out of form, and the club has just four league wins on the season, struggling in the bottom half of the table.

Draxler’s numbers have not been up to snuff this season either. He has not scored and has registered just two assists in 13 Bundesliga appearances, with those two assists coming in their last two matches. He has completed just 24 take-ons this season so far, a very low number for a player known for his pace and technical abilities on the ball. Compare that with the Bundesliga leader in that category, Ousmane Dembele of Borussia Dormtund, who has 61.

It has been noted by the French reports that Draxler’s acquisition will likely not be the only acquisition this winter by PSG, who sit in third in the Ligue 1 table despite overwhelming title expectations. Draxler joins a clogged attacking force that includes Edinson Cavani, Angel Di Maria, Lucas, Hatem Ben Arfa, and Jese. Di Maria in particular has played very poorly in recent weeks, and has reportedly been told he could lose his starting spot to Lucas should his performance levels not pick up.

In contrast, the biggest need for the club is clearly to bolster a defense that has proved leakier than usual. They just signed captain Thiago Silva to a new two-year contract, but could bring in some new blood to assist the Brazilian at the back.

Pochettino doesn’t believe CSL, money compare to playing Premier League

MIDDLESBROUGH, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 24: Mauricio Pochettino, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur looks on during the Premier League match between Middlesbrough and Tottenham Hotspur at the Riverside Stadium on September 24, 2016 in Middlesbrough, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
By Matt ReedDec 23, 2016, 7:21 PM EST

While several of the Premier League’s biggest stars have already migrated to the Chinese Super League, Mauricio Pochettino isn’t worried the league will threaten England’s top flight.

Chelsea midfielder Oscar is the latest big-money signing to make the move east after the Blues agreed to send the Brazilian to Shanghai SIPG in January. The 25-year-old will join the likes of former Premier Leaguers Ramires, Gervinho and Demba Ba, who are all earning big bucks since moving to China.

While the money continues to flow through China though, Pochettino isn’t worried about the PL losing losing a significant amount of its stars because of the league’s quality.

“I don’t believe it’s a danger for us,” Pochettino said of players migrating to China. “I accept all decisions, but it’s sometimes difficult to understand this type of decision. Football for me is not only money, it is to be competitive and for me the Premier League is the most important league in the world.

“It’s not only money, for me, it’s a passion. I need to feel the competition. When you’re in the Premier League you’re competing with the best and that means a lot more than money.

When speaking about Tottenham players specifically, Pochettino said that while he wouldn’t necessarily understand a Spurs squad member leaving for China that every player has to make their own decisions.

“My players like to play football and like to compete with the best in the world and the Premier League is the place to be competitive.

“It would be strange for me if one of my players decided to move in that direction but everyone has different circumstances, and so I respect all opinions.”

Premier League Preview: Hull City vs. Manchester City

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 07: Sergio Aguero of Manchester City competes with Michael Dawson of Hull City during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester City and Hull City at the Etihad Stadium on February 7, 2015 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
By Matt ReedDec 23, 2016, 6:15 PM EST
  • Citizens sit seven points off top of PL
  • Sergio Aguero is fourth in PL in goals (10)
  • Hull winless in last six matches

Hull City will look to get out from the bottom of the Premier League on Monday when the Tigers host Pep Guardiola and Manchester City at 12:15 p.m. ET (Watch on NBCSN, or on NBCSports.com).

The Tigers have gone winless in six straight matches in the PL, making a victory crucial at the KCOM Stadium against the Citizens.

Life at the bottom isn’t easy, and Mike Phelan‘s side has learned that very quickly after its hot start to open the PL calendar. The Tigers have conceded the most goals in England’s top flight (38), while only finding the back of the net 14 times in 17 matches.

Meanwhile, City has title aspirations under first-year manager Pep Guardiola despite a rough spell of injuries the club has been forced to battle. Ilkay Gundogan will continue to miss time, while Vincent Kompany and Pablo Zabaleta are among the other absentees for the Manchester club.

Luckily for Guardiola, City boasts one of the PL’s top attacks, with Sergio Aguero, Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling in the mix.

What they’re saying

Guardiola on Boxing Day tradition“I spoke to David Silva, with some players, and they gave me good advice about what it means to play on Boxing Day at Hull City. What I learn in my short time here is the gap between the first ten teams and last ten is not that big. Other people said before I came here how complicated all the games are, so I am not expecting easy games.”

Mike Phelan on extending several players’ contracts ahead of Boxing Day“What we’ve done with not just Robert, with a few of the players here, we’ve exercised the options that are in their contracts. We are ongoing in negotiations with those players and at this moment in time all those players are registered with this football club. That we hope to change. We hope to get them on the deals they deserve and we’ll keep working on it.”

Prediction

The Tigers have fallen far from where they were at the beginning of the season, and their test on Monday doesn’t bode well for Mike Phelan’s side. City has battled its share of injuries but they still boast the far superior side and need the victory to stay in the title race as the new year approaches. Hull City 1-3 Manchester City

FIFA’s 5 options for a 2026 World Cup of 48, 40 or 32 teams

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - OCTOBER 20: The FIFA logo is seen outside the FIFA headquarters during to the FIFA Executive Committee Meeting on October 20, 2011 in Zurich, Switzerland. During this third meeting of the year, held on two days, the FIFA Executive Committee will approve the match schedules for the FIFA Confederations Cup Brazil 2013 and the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/Getty Images)
Associated PressDec 23, 2016, 5:10 PM EST

GENEVA (AP) FIFA has detailed how it could expand the World Cup in a 64-page analysis of five options for the future of its signature tournament.

The document, seen by the Associated Press, was sent this week to FIFA Council members who on Jan. 10 should decide the shape of the 2026 World Cup.

Though retaining the 32-team format is on the table, FIFA and president Gianni Infantino are clearly committed to change.

Infantino believes a 48- or 40-team tournament would increase World Cup fervor in relatively new markets – many of whom voted for him February.

“The FIFA World Cup as a pull factor for development, offering a reward to increased investment and focus on football development locally, is significant,” the research document says.

More teams and more matches also mean higher commercial sales to help FIFA fund itself and its 211 member federations.

Here are some of FIFA’s arguments for and against the five options:

48 TEAMS – 16 GROUPS OF 3

The preferred option, announced by Infantino just this month.

The 16×3 format “offers the certainty of at least two matches per team, avoids any post-play-off let-down periods and, importantly, achieves all of this while retaining the authenticity of the current 32-team format by staying true to the traditional, purist football knockout format,” the document said.

Each of the 80 matches in 32 days has an exclusive time slot – a rise on the current 56 live slots, where the last round of games in each group kicks off at the same time to guard against collusion.

Purists, however, are unlikely to enjoy the idea of penalty shootouts to decide drawn group-stage games. That is to protect against teams colluding on a favorable result that would let both advance to the new Round of 32.

So, fewer “dead rubber” group-stage matches and extra knockout games.

“Direct elimination of the last 32 teams would create drama and this `life-or-death’ format should therefore have a positive impact on audiences,” FIFA suggests.

Audiences also get four daily matches in an intense first 16 days. The first rest day arrives only when the quarterfinals lineup is set.

Compared to $5.5 billion for the next World Cup in Russia, FIFA projects this format would earn the equivalent of $6.5 billion – the most lucrative option.

Organizing costs would also rise, from $2 billion to $2.3 billion, though at least $128 million of that is basic prize money to the 16 extra teams.

Hosts would still be required to provide a maximum of 12 stadiums, as Russia has chosen.

FIFA projects more revenue, happier commercial partners and more engaged fan bases worldwide.

“The most tangible and intangible value,” FIFA’s document said.

48 TEAMS – OPENING 32-TEAM PLAYOFF ROUND

Infantino’s big idea of three months ago to get to 48 teams has probably found too much opposition to succeed.

It also has 80 matches, plus a round of 32 of undoubted high drama- just not where teams, fans and broadcasters want it.

The opening playoff round – of 32 teams playing a “one-and-done” match to join 16 seeded teams – has been viewed as not part of the real World Cup.

FIFA points to “post playoff let-down” and seems against taking that risk.

“The 48-team (16×3) format with a 2-match guarantee per team makes it the most attractive option,” FIFA suggested.

The 4-day playoff round, plus three rest days ahead of a typical 32-teamm group stage would mean a 39-day tournament.

Teams and fans of some teams would either be making travel and ticket plans at short notice or leaving as others arrive for the main event

There is also uncertainty about how many teams from each continent would survive to the groups.

Even the promise of $6.32 billion revenue is likely not enough.

40 TEAMS – 10 GROUPS OF 4

The numbers don’t add up.

Fewer matches, at 76, and a lop-sided bracket where only six of the 10 group runners-up would advance to a Round of 32.

“Any expanded format would present some issues which need to be addressed regarding sporting balance,” FIFA said, with this flawed format in mind.

Unbeaten second-place teams in tough groups could be going home through no fault of their own, if their goal difference was inferior to runner-up from a weaker group.

Also, FIFA projects an increased profit of less than $200 million relative to the 2018 budget. The favored 16×3 format cashes in at $640 million increased profit.

40 TEAMS – 8 GROUPS OF FIVE

The flabbiest option.

The most matches, 88, but too few of them are meaningful.

In the 10,000 tournament simulations FIFA performed, it scored worst in terms of the pure quality of well-matched good teams playing each other.

“Both 48-team formats outperform the 40-team formats, with the 40-team (8×5) clearly the weakest format in this respect,” FIFA said.

Also, the eight-match program required to win, or even reach the semifinals, is a nonstarter.

It is unacceptable to European clubs to release their salaried players for a longer stint of national-team duty.

32 TEAMS

If not perfect, certainly a proven and popular success since it was introduced at the 1998 World Cup in France.

The 64-match bracket is perfect: Two teams advance from each group into a Round of 16.

“The format with the highest absolute quality (of play) would be achieved under the current format,” FIFA acknowledged.

But change has been promised to FIFA members in two separate votes last Feb. 26 in Zurich.

They elected a president who campaigned on offering more invitations to the World Cup party, and they approved anti-corruption FIFA reforms sweetened by the promise of more, and lucrative, World Cup places.

That reform panel which suggested that included Infantino and the now-FIFA vice president Victor Montagliani of Canada – a potential co-host in 2026 with the United States and Mexico.

Premier League Preview: Chelsea vs. Bournemouth

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - APRIL 23: Joshua King and Dan Gosling of Bournemouth close down Ednen Hazard of Chelsea during the Barclays Premier League match between A.F.C. Bournemouth and Chelsea at the Vitality Stadium on April 23, 2016 in Bournemouth, United Kingdom. (Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images)
Ian Walton/Getty Images
By Matt ReedDec 23, 2016, 4:30 PM EST
  • Chelsea victorious in 11 straight matches
  • Cherries unbeaten vs. Blues in PL (1W, 1D)
  • Costa leads PL with 13 goals 

The league leaders Chelsea will host Bournemouth from Stamford Bridge on Boxing Day at 10 a.m. ET (Watch on CNBC, or on NBCSports.com).

With the sides only meeting for the third time in the Premier League Era, the Blues will not only be looking to extend their 11-match win streak against the Cherries but also find their first PL win over Bournemouth.

Diego Costa continues his warpath for the Blues with a league-leading 13 goals in 17 matches this season, while Eden Hazard has truly picked up his form from a season ago with eight finishes of his own. Meanwhile, the backline has been nothing short of brilliant since Antonio Conte changed to the 3-4-3 formation, with Chelsea allowing a mere two goals in their last 11 league fixtures.

The Cherries currently sit in the 10th place as the season nears its halfway point, but they’ll need to be on top of their game on Monday. Bournemouth has had its share of ups and downs thus far in 2016, most notably with Eddie Howe‘s side following up its historic 4-3 win over Liverpool with a defeat at Burnley.

The Bournemouth backline will have its hands full with Costa and co. in the Chelsea attack, and they’ll have to make some changes from previous matches after conceding 28 times so far this season.

What they’re saying

Antonio Conte on the pressure of being Premier League leaders“No, I prefer to have good pressure and stay at the top of the table. We earned this position and now it’s important to keep this position. It won’t be easy. To arrive at Christmas and open the newspaper and see you are top of the table is fantastic. If you asked me this before, I must be honest, it was a bit difficult to trust to be top of the table at Christmas, but the players deserve this.”

Eddie Howe on playing fearless against Chelsea“We will try and come back a better team from it, we need to do better really and it’s a good challenge for us this weekend. It will be a tough game and the run they’ve been on has been really impressive. They’re solid at the back and free flowing going forward, but we can go into the game with confidence and we have nothing to lose.”

Prediction

The Blues just keep on winning, and the Cherries could very be the next victim for the PL leaders. Although Chelsea isn’t lighting up the scoresheet in their most recent wins, Conte’s side has been a defensive stalwart since making the change to the 3-4-3, causing opposition significant distress in front of goal. Chelsea 3-1 Bournemouth