MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 06: Josep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City gives his team instructions during the UEFA Champions League Group C match between Manchester City FC and Celtic FC at Etihad Stadium on December 6, 2016 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Getty Images

WATCH: Premier League TV schedule, stream links – Boxing Day

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 24, 2016, 11:45 AM EST

Week 18 of the 2016-17 Premier League season is here and Boxing Day takes center stage.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live here ]

Watford host struggling Crystal Palace to kick things off on Boxing Day (7:30 a.m. ET live NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) as the Eagles are managerless after Alan Pardew was fired.

Then there’s a clash at Old Trafford as in-form Manchester United host Sunderland (10 a.m. ET live NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) with Jose Mourinho welcoming ex-United manager David Moyes.

As the same time Premier League leaders Chelsea host Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge (10 a.m. ET live CNBC and online via NBC Sports.com) as Antonio Conte has to deal with the absence of suspended duo Diego Costa and N'Golo Kante. Bournemouth

[ VIDEO: Previews of all 10 games ] 

Rounding things on Boxing Day we have relegation-haunted Hull City hosting title-chasing Manchester City (12:15 p.m. ET live NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) as Pep Guardiola gets his first taste of the marquee day in English soccer’s festive schedule.

On Tuesday Dec. 27 Liverpool welcome Stoke City to Anfield (12:15 p.m. ET live on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) as Jurgen Klopp hopes to keep the pressure on Chelsea as we enter the halfway point of the season.

To round off Week 18, Southampton welcome Tottenham Hotspur to St Mary’s (2:45 p.m. ET live NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) with Claude Puel and Mauricio Pochettino clashing for the first time in the Premier League. Former Saints boss Pochettino has struggled against his old team in the past, while Puel will be hoping Saints can push further towards the top six.

You can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App, plus you can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” at 10 a.m. ET for all the goals as they go in. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App,

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here. They are available soon after the final whistle, but rights limit us to a certain number each week. Looking for game highlights? Try this. Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days. Enjoy.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Monday (Boxing Day)
7:30 a.m. ET: Watford vs. Crystal Palace – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Manchester United vs. Sunderland – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET:  Chelsea vs. Bournemouth – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Arsenal vs. West Brom – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Leicester City vs. Everton– Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Swansea City vs. West Ham – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Burnley vs. Middlesbrough – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
12:15 p.m. ET: Hull City vs. Manchester City – NBCSN [STREAM]

Tuesday
12:15 p.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Stoke City – NBCSN [STREAM]

Wednesday
2:45 p.m. ET: Southampton vs. Tottenham Hotspur – NBCSN [STREAM]

Moyes slams Man United ahead of Boxing Day return; reveals transfer targets

David Moyes' United side have a mountain to climb after being torn apart by Olympiakos.
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 24, 2016, 10:29 AM EST

It seems like David Moyes was a day late for “Festivus: the airing of grievances.”

Still, he let it all out.

[ MORE: Boxing Day previews

The current Sunderland manager takes his side to former club Manchester United on Boxing Day (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) and in his prematch press conference he let off some steam as he prepared to head back to Old Trafford for the first time.

Moyes spoke about what United has become, plus said he was “definitely unfairly treated” after getting less than a season in charge as he was fired with a handful of games left in the 2013-14 campaign.

“Manchester United was a club with great traditions, traditions where they tended to pick British managers. That tradition has now gone,” Moyes said. “They were a football club who enjoy traditions with the way they spent. They didn’t try to compete with all the other clubs. They did what they thought was the right thing to do and spent the right way. I can say that’s gone. There have been a few changes at Manchester United but that’s the way they have chosen to go.

“Of course, they bought [Eric] Cantona and the best defender in Rio Ferdinand and looked for players, but Man United never went out there to show they had the biggest balls. Man United did what they thought was right for the football club, always. Maybe that has had to change because of the current situation. [But] Sir Alex [Ferguson] went out and bought wisely and correctly in the transfer market and what he thought he needed to do.”

Tell us how you really feel, David. All of this smacks of a man who wants to truly put a lid on his time at United once and for all. The results just weren’t good enough during Moyes’ reign at Old Trafford.

They finished in seventh place that season and lost in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals to Bayern Munich, but Moyes couldn’t transition the team from the Sir Alex Ferguson era and, in his defense, Louis Van Gaal and Jose Mourinho have struggled to do that too.

Moyes also revealed that he came close to signing Gareth Bale, Cesc Fabregas and Toni Kroos during his time in charge of the Red Devils. He instead signed Juan Mata and Marouane Fellaini then had to deal with the likes of Nemanja Vidic, Rio Ferdinand, Ryan Giggs and others coming to the end of their careers.

Here’s how close Moyes was to bringing in Bale, Kroos and Fabregas.

“When I first went in my real target was Gareth Bale. I felt all along that Gareth Bale was a Manchester United player,” Moyes said. “I fought right until the last minute. We actually offered a bigger deal than Real Madrid. But Gareth had his mind made up on going to Real Madrid. That was, in my mind, the player I really wanted to bring to Manchester United.

The other one was Cesc Fabregas, who we thought we would get right up until the last minute. I remember when I first met Sir Alex and he always said there was a chance Ronaldo might come back. So that was the level we were targeting. I was not going out to bring in seven, eight players, because we had a squad which had just won the league.

“Toni Kroos was agreed to come in the summer. I had agreed it with Toni himself and his agent. Sometimes you don’t get deals done. Gareth Bale, we were probably behind all along, Real Madrid were well in for it. The Cesc one was disappointing. It was very close. And Toni Kroos came up in January – it was done. A lot of players come into Manchester United and have not necessarily made the difference. But I think that, given time and having got to this period, I would have hoped I would be working with a successful team now.”

Previews of every Premier League game on Boxing Day, Week 18

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 05: Bournemouth players Adam Smith (1sr L), Junior Stanislas (2nd L), Dan Gosling (3rd L) and Charlie Daniels (2nd R) celebrate their 1-0 win while Gary Cahill (1st R) of Chelsea leaves the pitch after the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and A.F.C. Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on December 5, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 24, 2016, 9:07 AM EST

One of the best days of the Premier League is almost upon us: Boxing Day.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live

On Monday, Dec. 26, eight games take place and there’s one game each one Dec. 27 and Dec. 28.

Below you can find previews, team news and score predictions on every game coming up at this special time of year.

Enjoy.

Manchester United vs. Sunderland

Arsenal vs. West Brom

Southampton vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Hull City vs. Manchester City 

Chelsea vs. Bournemouth

Liverpool vs. Stoke City

Leicester City vs. Everton

Swansea City vs. West Ham

Burnley vs. Middlesbrough

Watford vs. Crystal Palace

Pochettino doesn’t believe CSL, money compare to playing Premier League

MIDDLESBROUGH, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 24: Mauricio Pochettino, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur looks on during the Premier League match between Middlesbrough and Tottenham Hotspur at the Riverside Stadium on September 24, 2016 in Middlesbrough, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
Dan Mullan/Getty Images
By Matt ReedDec 23, 2016, 7:21 PM EST

While several of the Premier League’s biggest stars have already migrated to the Chinese Super League, Mauricio Pochettino isn’t worried the league will threaten England’s top flight.

[ MORE: Allardyce becomes next Crystal Palace manager ]

Chelsea midfielder Oscar is the latest big-money signing to make the move east after the Blues agreed to send the Brazilian to Shanghai SIPG in January. The 25-year-old will join the likes of former Premier Leaguers Ramires, Gervinho and Demba Ba, who are all earning big bucks since moving to China.

[ MORE: Mourinho accuses PL of holiday fixture conspiracy ]

While the money continues to flow through China though, Pochettino isn’t worried about the PL losing losing a significant amount of its stars because of the league’s quality.

“I don’t believe it’s a danger for us,” Pochettino said of players migrating to China. “I accept all decisions, but it’s sometimes difficult to understand this type of decision. Football for me is not only money, it is to be competitive and for me the Premier League is the most important league in the world.

“It’s not only money, for me, it’s a passion. I need to feel the competition. When you’re in the Premier League you’re competing with the best and that means a lot more than money.

When speaking about Tottenham players specifically, Pochettino said that while he wouldn’t necessarily understand a Spurs squad member leaving for China that every player has to make their own decisions.

“My players like to play football and like to compete with the best in the world and the Premier League is the place to be competitive.

“It would be strange for me if one of my players decided to move in that direction but everyone has different circumstances, and so I respect all opinions.”

Premier League Preview: Hull City vs. Manchester City

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 07: Sergio Aguero of Manchester City competes with Michael Dawson of Hull City during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester City and Hull City at the Etihad Stadium on February 7, 2015 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
By Matt ReedDec 23, 2016, 6:15 PM EST
  • Citizens sit seven points off top of PL
  • Sergio Aguero is fourth in PL in goals (10)
  • Hull winless in last six matches

Hull City will look to get out from the bottom of the Premier League on Monday when the Tigers host Pep Guardiola and Manchester City at 12:15 p.m. ET (Watch on NBCSN, or on NBCSports.com).

The Tigers have gone winless in six straight matches in the PL, making a victory crucial at the KCOM Stadium against the Citizens.

[ MORE: Mourinho accuses PL of holiday fixture conspiracy ]

Life at the bottom isn’t easy, and Mike Phelan‘s side has learned that very quickly after its hot start to open the PL calendar. The Tigers have conceded the most goals in England’s top flight (38), while only finding the back of the net 14 times in 17 matches.

Meanwhile, City has title aspirations under first-year manager Pep Guardiola despite a rough spell of injuries the club has been forced to battle. Ilkay Gundogan will continue to miss time, while Vincent Kompany and Pablo Zabaleta are among the other absentees for the Manchester club.

Luckily for Guardiola, City boasts one of the PL’s top attacks, with Sergio Aguero, Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling in the mix.

What they’re saying

Guardiola on Boxing Day tradition“I spoke to David Silva, with some players, and they gave me good advice about what it means to play on Boxing Day at Hull City. What I learn in my short time here is the gap between the first ten teams and last ten is not that big. Other people said before I came here how complicated all the games are, so I am not expecting easy games.”

Mike Phelan on extending several players’ contracts ahead of Boxing Day“What we’ve done with not just Robert, with a few of the players here, we’ve exercised the options that are in their contracts. We are ongoing in negotiations with those players and at this moment in time all those players are registered with this football club. That we hope to change. We hope to get them on the deals they deserve and we’ll keep working on it.”

Prediction

The Tigers have fallen far from where they were at the beginning of the season, and their test on Monday doesn’t bode well for Mike Phelan’s side. City has battled its share of injuries but they still boast the far superior side and need the victory to stay in the title race as the new year approaches. Hull City 1-3 Manchester City