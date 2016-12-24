WATCH: Premier League TV schedule, stream links – Boxing Day

Week 18 of the 2016-17 Premier League season is here and Boxing Day takes center stage.
Watford host struggling Crystal Palace to kick things off on Boxing Day (7:30 a.m. ET live NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) as the Eagles are managerless after Alan Pardew was fired.
Then there’s a clash at Old Trafford as in-form Manchester United host Sunderland (10 a.m. ET live NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) with Jose Mourinho welcoming ex-United manager David Moyes.
As the same time Premier League leaders Chelsea host Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge (10 a.m. ET live CNBC and online via NBC Sports.com) as Antonio Conte has to deal with the absence of suspended duo Diego Costa and N'Golo Kante. Bournemouth
Rounding things on Boxing Day we have relegation-haunted Hull City hosting title-chasing Manchester City (12:15 p.m. ET live NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) as Pep Guardiola gets his first taste of the marquee day in English soccer’s festive schedule.
On Tuesday Dec. 27 Liverpool welcome Stoke City to Anfield (12:15 p.m. ET live on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) as Jurgen Klopp hopes to keep the pressure on Chelsea as we enter the halfway point of the season.
To round off Week 18, Southampton welcome Tottenham Hotspur to St Mary’s (2:45 p.m. ET live NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) with Claude Puel and Mauricio Pochettino clashing for the first time in the Premier League. Former Saints boss Pochettino has struggled against his old team in the past, while Puel will be hoping Saints can push further towards the top six.
FULL TV SCHEDULE
Monday (Boxing Day)
7:30 a.m. ET: Watford vs. Crystal Palace – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Manchester United vs. Sunderland – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Bournemouth – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Arsenal vs. West Brom – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Leicester City vs. Everton– Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Swansea City vs. West Ham – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Burnley vs. Middlesbrough – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
12:15 p.m. ET: Hull City vs. Manchester City – NBCSN [STREAM]
Tuesday
12:15 p.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Stoke City – NBCSN [STREAM]
Wednesday
2:45 p.m. ET: Southampton vs. Tottenham Hotspur – NBCSN [STREAM]