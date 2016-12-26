Chelsea 3-0 Bournemouth: Classy leaders win 12th straight

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Pedro nabs brace

Hazard wins, converts PK

Chelsea go nine clear

It’s a dozen now for the Premier League leaders, as Chelsea handled Bournemouth 2-0 at Stamford Bridge on Boxing Day.

Pedro scored his fourth and fifth goals of the season, while Eden Hazard also netted in the Blues’ 12th-straight Premier League win.

Chelsea will match Arsenal’s record for consecutive wins in a Premier League season if the Blues can beat visiting Stoke City on Saturday.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Pedro won a corner with a darting run toward a long diagonal ball that Bournemouth cleared out of play, but Chelsea’s bounding effort was collected by Artur Boruc.

The Spaniard had another chance in the 22nd minute, but couldn’t get around his wide shot to make the required curl.

Deservedly, he’d score in the 24th. Eden Hazard and Cesc Fabregas worked it well to find Pedro in traffic, and he dug hard into the turf to chip Boruc and make it 1-0 with a classy goal.

Bournemouth fought back as Adam Smith found Jack Wilshere, but Thibaut Courtois stopped Wilshere’s close-range effort.

At the other end, Hazard decided to try a Rabona that nearly bested Boruc. The Blues were feeling lively at home, and Fabregas came very close to dipping a free kick under the bar.

Gary Cahill fouled Wilshere outside the 18, and Bournemouth was given a free kick even though Wilshere was able to unload the ball. It meant little, as the Chelsea wall blocked the Cherries’ effort.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

It took just over three minutes for Chelsea to set-up a second, as Hazard dribbled Simon Francis into a penalty-worthy foul. The Belgian got Boruc going the wrong way to make it 2-0.

50 – Eden Hazard is the 6th player to score 50 PL goals for Chelsea after Lampard, Drogba, Hasselbaink, Zola & Gudjohnsen. Elite. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 26, 2016

Pedro should’ve tapped in Hazard’s 53rd minute pass, but it had a bit too much zip and the exclamation point would have to wait a bit.

Bournemouth nearly pulled one back when Wilshere slid a ball through for former Arsenal teammate Benik Afobe, but Courtois made a strong save to deny the English striker.

A deflected goal in the 90th minute made it 3-0 for the leaders.

Follow @NicholasMendola