Conte reacts to 12th-straight Chelsea win: “A fantastic run”

Tick another box for Chelsea and its 3-4-3 under Antonio Conte.
The Blues now have 12-straight Premier League wins since their manager switched formations, the latest a 3-0 win over Bournemouth on Boxing Day.
Chelsea now leads the Premier League by nine points before Liverpool plays Tuesday, and are one win away from matching Arsenal’s record of 13-straight PL wins.
Conte did it without suspended N'Golo Kante and Diego Costa, and the absences were hardly a problem. Pedro scored twice and Eden Hazard added a goal as both gave inspired performances.
“This is the first time we played without a real forward, we tried this in training and I think for us at the moment this situation is the best, but I don’t forget Michy [Batshuayi] because he is a young player with great talent. He is adapting to this league and it is football, in the future I trust in him.
“To win 12 games in a row is not easy in this league. It’s a fantastic run but it’s important to continue that now. In four days we have another tough game and we have to prepare very well. Because now, every team wants to beat you.”
Chelsea looked incredible on Monday, composed and daring. Their 12 wins are the most consecutive in one PL season, as the Gunners snared their 13 across two campaigns.
It’s Stoke at home Saturday before a trip to White Hart Lane to face Spurs. Will Chelsea catch Arsenal’s record? Will they pass them?