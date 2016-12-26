More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League weekend review
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 19: Man City's Manager Pep Guardiola celebrates the teams win with Yaya Toure after the whistle during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Manchester City at Selhurst Park on November 19, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)
Guardiola “so happy” to have Toure back; Stones injury update

By Andy EdwardsDec 26, 2016, 4:55 PM EST

Even when their relationship seemed to be at its most irreparable of points, one simple fact remained ever true: Yaya Toure was far and away the best midfielder on the books at Manchester City, even if he was singlehandedly turning Pep Guardiola‘s first few months in the Premier League into an uphill battle.

Fast forward to Boxing Day, and Ilkay Gundogan (torn ACL) is out for the season; Fenando and Fernandinho have been largely ineffective; and Toure is not only back in the team, but arguably the most important piece of Guardiola’s puzzle, as the glue holding a shoddy midfield together. Guardiola, for one, is thrilled with the mending of relationship, and what Toure has brought to the team since his return — quotes from Goal.com and the BBC:

“He’s a huge personality, and he always plays with good intelligence. Congratulations because you did well in giving man of the match to Yaya. We are so happy that he’s come back, he was always a part of us, but now he’s back playing.”

“In the first half we forgot where the goal was, in the second half, our strikers saw the goal a bit more and after the first goal it was easy. There is always pressure for us because the top of the league is tough and the other teams at the top had won today. Every game we play is like a final.”

As for John Stones, who was forced off with a knee injury in the 18th minute, Guardiola confirmed the 22-year-old center back had only suffered a knock, and with any luck will be available for the second-versus-third clash at Anfield on New Year’s Eve (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET, on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Aviation investigation finds Chapecoense plane ran out of fuel

CHAPECO, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 30: Fans pay tribute to the players of Brazilian team Chapecoense Real at the club's Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, in the southern Brazilian state of Santa Catarina, on November 30, 2016. The players were killed in a plane accident in the Colombian mountains. Players of the Chapecoense team were among the 77 people on board the doomed flight that crashed into mountains in northwestern Colombia. Officials said just six people were thought to have survived, including three of the players. Chapecoense had risen from obscurity to make it to the Copa Sudamericana finals scheduled for Wednesday against Atletico Nacional of Colombia. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
Associated PressDec 26, 2016, 7:35 PM EST

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) Colombian aviation authorities said Monday that an airliner that crashed with a Brazilian soccer team aboard had run out of fuel before it could land. Seventy-one people died in the Nov. 28 accident.

A statement by the Civil Aeronautics agency said the conclusion was based on the plane’s black boxes and other evidence. It said the evidence points to human error rather than technical problems or sabotage.

Experts had earlier suggested that fuel exhaustion was a likely cause of the crash that wiped out all but a few members of the Chapecoense soccer team, as well as team officials and journalists accompanying them to a championship playoff match in Medellin, Colombia.

The BAE 146 Avro RJ85 has a maximum range of 2,965 kilometers (1,600 nautical miles) – just under the distance between Medellin and Santa Cruz, Bolivia, where the plane had taken off at almost full capacity.

The plane was in the air for about 4 hours and 20 minutes when air traffic controllers in Medellin put it into a holding pattern because another flight had reported a suspected fuel leak and was given priority.

In a recording of a radio message from the pilot of the LaMia flight, he can be heard repeatedly requesting permission to land due to a lack of fuel and a “total electric failure.”

A surviving flight attendant and a pilot flying nearby also overheard the frantic pleas from the doomed airliner.

In addition, there was no explosion upon impact, pointing to a scarcity of fuel.

Transfer rumor roundup: Allardyce wants Defoe; Coutinho to PSG?

NORWICH, ENGLAND - APRIL 16: Jermain Defoe of Sunderland celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Norwich City and Sunderland at Carrow Road on April 16, 2016 in Norwich, England. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)
By Andy EdwardsDec 26, 2016, 6:44 PM EST

The January transfer window opens in five days. Below are Boxing Day’s biggest transfer rumors involving clubs from the Premier League and elsewhere in Europe…

Jermain Defoe will be 52 years old, and one (or both) of Harry Redknapp and Sam Allardyce will still try to sign him in the January transfer window as they prepare for the final four months of that season’s relegation battle. As such, Allardyce, who’s been Crystal Palace boss for all of three days, is reportedly keen on a reunion with Defoe after the 34-year-old fired Sunderland (and Allardyce) to safety during the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons. David Moyes, who took over for Allardyce at Sunderland, says Defoe is not for sale. Palace currently sit one place (17th) and two points ahead of Sunderland.

With their Ligue 1 title defense in serious trouble, Paris Saint-Germain could very well open the checkbook in January as they chase a fifth straight domestic title. Philippe Coutinho is reportedly at, or near, the top of the Parisians’ winter shopping list — as he should be for any club of PSG’s stature — according to the Express. Days after spending $49 million to acquire Julian Draxler from Wolfsburg, Coutinho would likely fetch an even larger fee for Liverpool, should they even consider selling the Brazilian star. (They shouldn’t.)

Manolo Gabbiadini is set to leave Napoli, according to club president Aurelio De Laurentiis, and could be headed to Everton or Stoke City, two clubs with which the 25-year-old forward has recently been linked. Having scored just twice in 12 Serie A appearances this season, it’s been a difficult season thus far, but he did manage to score 20 goals in his first two full seasons at Napoli (60 appearances in all competitions).

Premier League preview: Liverpool vs. Stoke City

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 16: Sadio Mane of Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool celbrate victory in the Premier League match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on September 16, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
By Andy EdwardsDec 26, 2016, 4:22 PM EST
  • Liverpool (3rd) 9 points back of leaders Chelsea
  • Reds top scores in the PL
  • Stoke (12th) would go 9th with a win

The Premier League title race — if it’s not been won by Chelsea already — feels like it’s been whittled down to a three-horse race, with Manchester City and Liverpool quickly losing sight of the runaway leaders. Simply put, when Stoke City visit on Tuesday (Watch live, 12:15 p.m. ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), is a must-win for Jurgen Klopp‘s Reds. Making the issue all the more pressing, Liverpool have never lost a home, top-division game to Stoke in the two clubs’ histories (53 all-time top-division meetings at Anfield). However, Stoke were the last away side to win at Anfield (all competitions), winning 1-0 in the League Cup semifinal second leg, though Liverpool advanced to the final on penalties.

Man City’s trip to Anfield, which comes on Saturday, will almost certainly cut the chasing pack down to one. The Reds’ dramatic, late triumph over Everton in Monday’s Merseyside derby gave Klopp’s side back-to-back wins for the first time since Oct. 29 and Nov. 11. All the while, Chelsea haven’t dropped a single point, moving to a dozen victories in a row seven days later, on Boxing Day.

WATCH LIVE ONLINE, HERE

Joel Matip (ankle) will be unavailable once again, as will Philippe Coutinho (ankle) and Danny Ings (knee surgery) for Liverpool, while Stoke will be without Marko Arnautovic (suspension), Geoff Cameron (knee), Jack Butland (ankle) and Phil Bardsley (knee).

What they’re saying

Klopp, on the busy holiday schedule: “It is a run that could do that [end a title challenge] but I am the type of guy who thinks you can make it work the other way around. It is all the same for all the teams, or nearly all the teams. We all have to go through it and in the end the teams who use all the different situations in the best way will be top of the table.”

Mark Hughes, on Joe Allen‘s return to Anfield: “I think Joe will want to do well when he goes back there, that is natural. He has nothing to prove there though in fairness, because I know that he was appreciated there by supporters and players alike.”

Prediction

Perhaps more so than any other side in the PL, once Liverpool get rolling, they’re just about impossible to slow down. They should thrive during the upcoming congested series of fixtures, solidifying their place as Chelsea’s most legitimate title competition.

Premier League Roundup: Powers surge, including history-chasing Chelsea

Chelsea's Eden Hazard, left, and Chelsea's team manager Antonio Conte celebrate after winning the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
By Nicholas MendolaDec 26, 2016, 2:35 PM EST

Four of the Premier League’s Top Six have already claimed their three points before Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur play their festive midweek games.

That’s headlined by rampant Chelsea, winners of a dozen-straight games, and red-hot Manchester United.

West Ham stayed hot, too, while Sam Allardyce had his debut as Crystal Palace boss, Burnley scored a sweet winner, and champs Leicester lost yet again.

Manchester United 3-1 SunderlandRECAP

United keeps making distance on the field while chasing the five teams ahead of it on the table. Zlatan Ibrahimovic had a goal and an assist, Paul Pogba hooked up the Swede, and Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored a wonderful — albeit offside — goal of the year contender before Fabio Borini gave the visitors minor pride in an unhappy return for David Moyes to Old Trafford.

Chelsea 3-0 BournemouthRECAP

Wow. Antonio Conte‘s Blues have now won 12-straight, a new club record, and can match Arsenal’s all-time PL win streak of 14 (across two seasons) if they beat Stoke on Dec. 31 and Tottenham on Jan. 4 and will also set a single-season record for most PL consecutive wins. Pedro scored twice, and Eden Hazard converted a penalty kick in the win.

Hull City 0-3 Manchester CityRECAP

The Tigers hung tough, but Man City was too much in the end. A trio of second half goals began with a Yaya Toure penalty won by Raheem Sterling. Then Kelechi Iheanacho tapped one home before Raheem Sterling forced Hull into an own goal.

Arsenal 1-0 West Bromwich AlbionRECAP

Tony Pulis‘ Baggies were at their defensive best until Olivier Giroud got the better of Gareth McAuley to loop Mesut Ozil’s cross over Ben Foster.

Burnley 1-0 MiddlesbroughRECAP

There was a lone moment of brilliance, but Andre Gray‘s finish of a Sam Vokes‘ flick was well worth the wait for the home fans at Turf Moor. Goalkeeper Tom Heaton was again strrong for the Clarets.

Swansea City 1-4 West Ham UnitedRECAP

Bob Bradley‘s inadequate defensive talent isn’t getting the job done, and it’s hard to defend anything about Swans’ PL-worst 41 goals allowed. Meanwhile, Slaven Bilic‘s Irons are finally performing up to expectations. Andre Ayew and Andy Carroll are among the goal scorers for West Ham.

Leicester City 0-2 EvertonRECAP

Kevin Mirallas capitalized on some poor Leicester defending before Romelu Lukaku nailed the coffin shut on the King Power Stadium’s hopes for a happy Boxing Day.

Watford 1-1 Crystal PalaceRECAP

A Troy Deeney PK denied Sam Allardyce a debut win as Crystal Palace boss. Yohan Cabaye gave the Eagles an early lead, as Andros Townsend and Mathieu Flamini earned starts under Allarduce.

