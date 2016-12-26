Hull City 0-3 Manchester City: Tigers outclassed

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Sterling draws 2nd half penalty

Yaya Toure converts PK

Iheanacho scores

Hull concede late own goal

Yaya Toure converted a Raheem Sterling won penalty in the 72nd minute, sending Man City back into second place in the Premier League table after a 3-0 win over Hull City at the KC Stadium on Monday.

Kevin De Bruyne slid a ball to David Silva, who found substitute Kelechi Iheanacho for an insurance goal in the 78th minute. Sterling then prodded Curtis Davies into an own goal for the final score line.

City is now 7 points behind Chelsea and two points ahead of Liverpool, which plays Stoke City on Tuesday.

Hull City sits 20th, behind Swansea City on goal differential and four points shy of 17th place Crystal Palace.

Man City lost starting center back John Stones after just 17 minutes, as the Englishman’s up-and-down debut season in Manchester fell victim to a leg injury. Aleksandar Kolarov replaced him.

Silva dribbled up the middle to curl a low shot. David Marshall saved it, but the amount of room given to the Spanish attacker was surprising.

Hull’s tactics, understandably, were to hope for a hit on the counter. Robert Snodgrass had a rare chance on a 44th minute free kick, but his pass was too shallow to beat the City line. Another one came just after the break, and was perfect service if not for the Tigers’ runs.

10 – Yaya Toure has scored all 10 of his @premierleague penalties, the best 100% record in the competition. Flawless. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 26, 2016

The second half began with a lively Kevin De Bruyne, and he whipped a shot off the near post as Man City looked to break through and snare an opener.

Snodgrass’ service remained strong on a 58th minute free kick that went out for a corner. Bacary Sagna cleared that off the line when Claudio Bravo went a-wandering off the line and didn’t claim the ball.

Hull wasn’t done, and the game looked almost up for grabs as the game edged past the hour mark. Kevin De Bruyne had another chance to finish flash wide of the near post.

Iheanacho had a weaker effort snared by Marshall at the back post as the game neared its final 20 minutes.

Andrew Robertson chopped down Sterling in the 72nd minute, and Toure stepped to the spot to finish with vigor.

De Bruyne then spotted Silva on the right, who hit a pass in front of the spot for a streaking Iheanacho to pass behind Marshall.

